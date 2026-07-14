Beyond the Passport: The Legal Ambiguity of Indian Citizenship

Citizenship, on the other hand, is granted only by law, and most countries follow one of two approaches. In some countries, birth on the soil of the country is enough to make you a citizen (jus soli), and in others, you get citizenship only if you are born to citizens of that country (jus sanguinis). Some countries also allow you to become a citizen by living there long enough, and in some, you can just buy it outright. Citizenship is nothing more than the right to certain rights and services. While basic human rights are available to all, the ability to hold public office, move freely and settle within the territory, and the right to vote are usually granted only to citizens.

When India became a republic in 1950, one of the questions to be decided in the Constitution was citizenship. It was one of the most passionately debated and fraught topics, and the Chairman of the Drafting Committee, B.R. Ambedkar, admitted that the Constitution’s provisions on citizenship were, at best, a temporary compromise and that a final settlement would have to wait for a law enacted by a future Indian parliament.

The reason for contention was the Partition of India — millions of Hindu and Sikh refugees fled to north Indian cities from what had become Pakistan, while millions of Muslims fled the other way, from India into Pakistan. This left their nationality ambiguous, and no one knew whether they would stay in India forever or return to their homes and fields. (Spoiler: they stayed.) The thorny question before the Constituent Assembly was: Should refugees who are here for now be given Indian citizenship, and should those who return to India from what is now Pakistan also be given citizenship? The compromise granted citizenship to everyone who was living in or had been born in India, and to those born in India before 1950 who migrated to Pakistan but returned to India thereafter.

Eventually, India passed a citizenship law in 1955 that said that everyone born in India after 1950 would be a citizen of India. This changed in 1987 to say that only those born in India with at least one parent who was an Indian citizen would be Indian citizens. In 2003, this requirement to obtain citizenship at birth was changed, requiring neither parent to be an “illegal migrant” in India when the child was born.

Acquiring citizenship was long considered such a bureaucratic and legal niche that it was not even seriously taught in law schools, not even in constitutional law courses. But citizenship became a contentious issue when, after the birth of neighboring Bangladesh, the free movement of people between India and Bangladesh was used to raise fears in the eastern Indian state of Assam. The specter of the Bengali-speaking migrant “swamping” the Assamese-speaking natives was used to inflame a violent local insurgency that raged for several years and ended partially with the Assam Accords, which, among other things, ended birthright citizenship in India in 1987.

This regional discourse over the Bengali migrant has been “nationalized” as India’s police in cities far from the India-Bangladesh border round up poor, Muslim Bengali speakers (whether they are citizens of India or not) and attempt to force them to go to Bangladesh, even in 2026. The rhetoric that India is being “invaded” and its religious demographics are being forcibly changed by a tide of Bengali Muslims has been ratcheted up and turned into official policy.