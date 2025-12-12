Why India’s Big-Ticket Trade Deals Keep Missing Deadlines—and What It Signals

What makes the current cycle more complicated is that India’s difficulty in closing trade deals is no longer just about tariffs or sectoral resistance. It is about the credibility deficit created by years of uncertainty in its investment regime.

Between 2013 and 2019, India terminated 44 bilateral investment treaties after a series of embarrassing arbitration losses to Vodafone, Cairn Energy and others. The decision may have reduced legal exposure, but it also triggered real economic consequences.

Research by the government-affiliated RIS shows that FDI inflows from countries whose treaties were terminated dropped by over 30%, with investors funnelling money through Singapore, Mauritius and other treaty-friendly hubs.

India still attracts respectable volumes—more than $50 billion in equity inflows in the first nine months of FY25—but the composition tells its own story: major partners negotiating FTAs are not investing directly at the levels expected of strategic allies.

For Washington and Brussels, this matters. Both prefer FTAs that integrate investment protection with market access. India insists the two must be decoupled, offering cooperation frameworks rather than enforceable guarantees.

That divergence has become a structural obstacle. To the U.S. and EU, India’s 2016 Model BIT—with its narrow definitions, lack of MFN, and a five-year domestic litigation requirement before arbitration—signals unresolved uncertainty. To India, those protections are non-negotiable tools to preserve policy space.

The result: both sides believe they are acting reasonably; neither feels the other is.

India's Exports to U.S. Slide 28.5% in Five Months as Tariffs Hit Labour-Intensive Sectors Hardest

This mismatch is clearest in the U.S. negotiations. Washington wants predictability in digital trade, intellectual property, tariff schedules and dispute settlement. India prioritises regulatory autonomy, data sovereignty and the ability to adjust duties in response to economic shifts. Each claims to be defending legitimate policy space. Each sees the other as inflexible.

With the EU, the hurdles come from a different direction. Brussels wants binding sustainability and labour provisions and stricter rules of origin. India says it supports these in principle, but resists enforceability. Again, both sides say they want an ambitious agreement. Again, politically, neither side can be seen conceding too much.

Meanwhile, India’s own negotiation bandwidth is being stretched thin. With 14 FTAs already signed and six PTAs in place, New Delhi is negotiating simultaneously with the EU, U.S., U.K., Canada, the GCC and others. The overlapping commitments complicate bargaining positions and create internal contradictions that partners immediately exploit. The absence of a stable investment template compounds that fragility.

What is missing, increasingly, is strategic coherence. India’s trade partners want clearer signals that market access will be backed by dependable legal frameworks. India wants assurance that its regulatory authority will not be second-guessed. A middle ground exists, but Delhi’s current mix of defensive investment provisions and assertive tariff management makes compromise harder than it needs to be.

The irony is that India’s own economic ambitions depend on resolving this tension. Targets like $500 billion in India-U.S. trade by 2030 or a meaningful jump in manufacturing FDI cannot rest on optimistic diplomatic statements alone. They require legal and policy predictability—something New Delhi has not consistently delivered since the mass BIT terminations.

Switzer’s meetings this week may help thaw atmospherics, but the structural issues that keep resetting negotiations will not disappear without policy recalibration. India must decide whether its investment posture should continue signalling maximum caution or shift toward limited, clearly defined protections that restore confidence without returning to old vulnerabilities.

For now, the trade talks continue, the rhetoric remains warm, and the timelines keep drifting. India’s negotiating table is fuller than ever, but the outcomes are scarcer. The cost of past policy overcorrection is becoming clearer in each stalled round, each delayed closure.

Whether New Delhi can untangle that legacy—and realign its trade and investment strategy with its global economic aspirations—will determine whether this week marks a turning point or just another reset in a long, looping negotiation cycle.

This report is from 5Wh news service.

