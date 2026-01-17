Modi Government Under Intense Scrutiny for Allegedly Ceding Iran’s Chabahar Port Project Worth Over $120 Million in Taxpayer Money Under US Pressure

Located in Iran’s Sistan-Balochistan province on the Gulf of Oman, Chabahar is Iran’s only ocean-access port and holds immense strategic value for India. It provides New Delhi with a direct maritime route to Afghanistan and Central Asia while bypassing Pakistan, whose territory blocks India’s overland access to the region.

The port is also a key component of the International North–South Transport Corridor (INSTC), a multimodal trade route linking India with Iran, Central Asia, Russia, and Europe. Indian officials have repeatedly described Chabahar as central to India’s long-term connectivity, trade, and regional influence.

In May 2024, India Ports Global Ltd (IPGL) signed a 10-year agreement with Iran to operate the Shahid Beheshti terminal at Chabahar, committing investments worth about $120 million. Earlier media reports suggested that India may have assured the US it would wind down operations at Chabahar in return for a six-month sanctions exemption. Government sources, however, said negotiations are ongoing.

Officials noted that the waiver remains valid and provides time for diplomatic engagement, including upcoming talks between External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

Congress alleges capitulation to US pressure

Amid the uncertainty, the Congress party launched a sharp attack on the Modi government on January 16, 2026, alleging that India has effectively ceded control of Chabahar Port under pressure from US President Donald Trump.