CM Mamata Calls Ajit Pawar’s Death Suspicious, Says Only Supreme Court Probe Will Bring Out the Truth

Ajit Pawar died in a plane crash near Baramati on January 28, 2026, prompting national shock and grief
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee demanded a Supreme Court-monitored investigation, alleging possible foul play
Her remarks triggered strong political backlash, with BJP and Shiv Sena leaders accusing her of politicising a tragedy
The sudden death of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has left the country in shock and sparked a wave of speculation and conspiracy theories. The tragic plane crash near Baramati has not only raised questions about aviation safety but has also triggered sharp political reactions across party lines.
On Wednesday, January 28, 2026, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee questioned the circumstances surrounding Pawar’s death and demanded a Supreme Court-monitored investigation. Calling the incident deeply suspicious, CM Mamta said that only the Supreme Court could ensure a fair and credible probe, alleging that all other agencies had been “completely compromised.”
. Pawar and four others were killed in the crash while the aircraft was attempting to land. The chartered jet was operated by Delhi-based VSR Ventures, and the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) confirmed that five people, including crew members, were on board at the time of the accident.
Speaking to reporters, Banerjee suggested that the timing of the crash raised serious concerns. She referred to reports circulating on social media that Pawar was planning to leave the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance. “Two days ago, I came to know from social networks that someone from another party had said Ajit Pawar was willing to leave the BJP. Now this has happened. I need a proper investigation,” she said. Calling the incident a national loss, Banerjee added, “Even political leaders are not safe in this country, let alone common people.”
She also questioned the safety of chartered flights used by senior leaders due to their tight schedules and reiterated her demand for a Supreme Court-supervised probe. “We trust only the Supreme Court. No other agency,” she said.
Banerjee’s remarks drew strong political backlash. Leader of the Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, described her comments as “derogatory and shameful,” accusing her of politicising a tragedy. also slammed Banerjee, urging restraint during a time of national mourning. Speaking outside Parliament, Ranaut said it was inappropriate to float conspiracy theories when the country was grieving.
Other BJP leaders echoed the criticism. West Bengal BJP election co-incharge Biplab Deb said this was not the time for political point-scoring but for standing with the bereaved family. Shiv Sena leader Shaina NC also termed Banerjee’s comments “inappropriate and insensitive,” cautioning against portraying the crash as a conspiracy.
Sharad Pawar, president of the NCP (Sharad Pawar faction) and Ajit Pawar’s uncle, appealed for calm and said the incident should not be politicised. Congress leaders, including party president Mallikarjun Kharge, also called for a thorough investigation but avoided drawing political links. Kharge said Pawar’s death was “deeply shocking and profoundly distressing” and described it as an untimely loss of a leader with a long political career ahead.
Several other opposition leaders, including RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi, and Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi leader Prakash Ambedkar, demanded accountability and a comprehensive probe while offering condolences.
Ajit Pawar was reportedly travelling from Mumbai to Baramati to address public meetings ahead of Zilla Parishad elections when the crash occurred on January 28, 2026. His last rites were held at the Vidya Pratishthan ground in Baramati on January 29, 2026. Thousands gathered to pay their final respects to Maharashtra’s longest-serving Deputy Chief Minister. Pawar’s widow Sunetra Pawar, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP president Nitin Nabin, and several senior leaders attended the funeral.
