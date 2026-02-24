4 Indian Cities That Sold Dreams to the Middle Class but Never Fulfilled Them

After the bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh in 2014, which created Telangana, Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu’s dream project began its initial stages of implementation. Amaravati was introduced as the capital of Andhra Pradesh in 2015 and was presented to the public as the next big smart city that would reshape the country. But did it?

As part of infrastructure and national development, the Amaravati project required around 54,000 acres of land, most of which consisted of agricultural land. Land prices rose sharply amid hopes of building a smart city in the near future. Instead of acquiring the land directly, the government offered people three options.

The primary option was the Land Pooling Scheme under the Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority Act, 2014. Under this scheme, landowners would receive a portion of developed land in Amaravati, along with additional support measures and benefits, once the project was completed.

The second option was to exchange land for monetary compensation. The third option was a negotiated arrangement between the landowners and the government, allowing owners to decide whether they wanted land or financial compensation in return.

In the end, 21,374 households chose the Land Pooling Scheme, hoping to receive land in the developed Amaravati city, and were promised that the project would be completed within the next 10 years.

Ten years later, the Amaravati project remains an unfulfilled dream. The project returned from its years-long hiatus in 2025, when it was announced that Naidu’s longstanding vision was back on track with support from both the central and state governments. Between 2019 and 2024, many farmers filed legal petitions and staged protests demanding the continuation of the Amaravati project, which had been halted after making little progress.

The state fell into a debt trap and was unable to fund the ambitious project, while several Singaporean and Japanese firms scaled down their involvement. According to a report by the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG), by 2019 more than ₹15,000 crore had been invested in the project, yet few development promises were fulfilled and progress in Amaravati remained minimal.