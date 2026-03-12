“Third World Invaders”: NCRI Study Finds Surge in Anti-India Rhetoric on Social Media Platform X in 2025
Key Points:
Researchers tracked over 24,000 anti-Indian posts on X in 2025, which together generated more than 300 million views, showing how rapidly such rhetoric spread online.
Policy discussions around H-1B visas, visa restrictions, and a proposed $100,000 petition fee triggered spikes in posts that often shifted from policy criticism to racial stereotypes
A small group of influential accounts and far-right influencers played a major role in spreading the rhetoric, with online hostility occasionally spilling into real-world incidents.
The Indian diaspora is the largest Asian diaspora in the world, with a significant number of its members living in the United States. With a population of around 5.4 million, Indian Americans make up approximately 1.6% of the U.S. population. The Indian community in the United States is widely regarded as highly educated and economically successful, and it has integrated well into American society. Indians occupy prominent positions across various fields, from sports and politics to education, science, and business.
However, recent developments have highlighted a troubling trend. During the early phase of U.S. President Donald Trump’s second term in 2025, anti-Indian rhetoric on the social media platform X surged sharply.
A study released by the Network Contagion Research Institute (NCRI), titled “From Policy Drift to Purity Grift: How a Small Network Hijacked the Immigration Debate,” tracked more than 24,000 anti-Indian posts circulating online between January and December 2025. According to the researchers, these posts collectively generated over 300 million views. Despite the Indian community’s contributions to American society, polarizing debates around immigration and foreign policy appear to have fueled online hostility, often resulting in targeted racism and scapegoating of the Indian community.
The surge in rhetoric gained momentum after Donald Trump was re-elected president and signaled strong interest in the growing field of artificial intelligence. In December 2024, Trump announced that Sriram Krishnan, an Indian-American venture capitalist and technology executive, would serve as Senior Policy Advisor for Artificial Intelligence at the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy.
The appointment quickly drew attention on social media, particularly on X. Within hours, some activists claimed they were “deeply disturbed,” alleging that Krishnan would infiltrate the administration and undermine Trump’s “America First” agenda. Soon, a wave of identity-based narratives and rhetoric targeting Indians living in the United States began spreading online. Some posts even accused Indian technology professionals of being “third-world invaders.”
Many posts included slurs and derogatory remarks, targeting identity markers and using negative framing and exclusionary language. Stereotypes portraying Indians as unhygienic, scammers, fraudsters, or outsiders began circulating widely on social media. Online hostility also intensified during major immigration policy discussions, including debates surrounding the H-1B visa program and proposals such as a $100,000 fee for employers sponsoring H-1B workers.
The online discourse also targeted Usha Vance, the Second Lady of the United States, whose parents immigrated from India. Far-right influencer Nick Fuentes used derogatory language while criticizing her public role, drawing further attention to identity-based rhetoric circulating online.
During the early months of 2025, researchers documented the widespread use of explicit racial slurs in posts targeting Indians. By mid-year, however, the rhetoric began shifting toward conspiracy-style narratives, portraying Indians as demographic “invaders” or economic “replacers.”
Several immigration policy announcements in 2025 appeared to trigger spikes in such posts. Measures such as the Department of Homeland Security’s H-1B visa modernization rule, visa restrictions by the U.S. State Department, and discussions around a $100,000 petition fee led to heated online debates. Conversations that initially focused on policy issues often escalated into hostility directed at Indians as a group, resulting in increased ethnic insults, stereotypes, and calls for deportation.
Policy debates gradually turned into broader ethnic blame. Discussions about labor markets and immigration systems frequently evolved into claims that Indians were “taking over” or “replacing” Americans in the workforce. While the language used changed over time, the hostility persisted and reached wider audiences.
The analysis also found that the spread of such rhetoric was not entirely organic. A small number of accounts were responsible for a large share of the activity. Three accounts in particular — NeonWhiteCat, MattForney, and TheBrancaShow — generated a significant portion of the engagement. Their posts attracted more than 10% of all likes and about 20% of the reposts related to anti-Indian content. Some of these accounts have previously been associated with white nationalist movements or online incitement campaigns.
Extremist online communities also played a role in amplifying the issue. Influencers such as Nick Fuentes and Sneako, who have previously been linked to far-right and antisemitic online networks, helped spread these narratives further. Their involvement connected anti-Indian rhetoric with broader discussions about immigration, national identity, and cultural change.
The spread of online hostility has also coincided with real-world incidents. During 2025, there were reports of harassment at Hindu temples, demonstrations where protesters carried signs reading “Deport H-1B Scammers,” and public statements from some political figures calling for mass deportation of Indians. These developments illustrate how online narratives can influence attitudes and actions beyond digital platforms.
