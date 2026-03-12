“Third World Invaders”: NCRI Study Finds Surge in Anti-India Rhetoric on Social Media Platform X in 2025

The Indian diaspora is the largest Asian diaspora in the world, with a significant number of its members living in the United States. With a population of around 5.4 million, Indian Americans make up approximately 1.6% of the U.S. population. The Indian community in the United States is widely regarded as highly educated and economically successful, and it has integrated well into American society. Indians occupy prominent positions across various fields, from sports and politics to education, science, and business.

However, recent developments have highlighted a troubling trend. During the early phase of U.S. President Donald Trump’s second term in 2025, anti-Indian rhetoric on the social media platform X surged sharply.

A study released by the Network Contagion Research Institute (NCRI), titled “From Policy Drift to Purity Grift: How a Small Network Hijacked the Immigration Debate,” tracked more than 24,000 anti-Indian posts circulating online between January and December 2025. According to the researchers, these posts collectively generated over 300 million views. Despite the Indian community’s contributions to American society, polarizing debates around immigration and foreign policy appear to have fueled online hostility, often resulting in targeted racism and scapegoating of the Indian community.