Delhi Court Sentences Separatist Asiya Andrabi to Life Imprisonment Under UAPA for Conspiring to Commit Anti-India Activities

A History Of Separatism: Who Is Asiya Andrabi?

Asiya Andrabi is the founding leader of the banned all-women’s Islamist separatist organization, Dukhtaran-e-Millat (DeM, Daughters of the Faith), established in 1987. For decades, she has been a highly controversial figure in the Kashmir Valley, consistently rejecting India's sovereignty and advocating for an armed rebellion. Married to Qasim Faktoo, a former Mujahid who has been imprisoned since the early 1990s, Andrabi has a long history of inciting violence and openly supporting militant groups.

During the protests against Indian Army in Kashmir in 2010, she played a key role along with other separatist leaders such as Syed Ali Shah Geelani in inciting it, and circulating information on when to conduct strikes and marches.

Interrogation reports and intelligence have consistently pointed to her direct communication with designated global terrorists, the ISI, and former high-ranking Pakistani officials to further her secessionist agenda. The NIA also stated that Andrabi had maintained contact with former Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.

Court Rejects Medical Grounds For Leniency

During the hearing on the quantum of the sentence, the defense argued for leniency, citing that the accused were educated women suffering from various medical ailments. However, the Court firmly rejected these arguments.

The Judge observed that factors like education and medical conditions carry weight only in isolated incidents, where a criminal offense is a rare exception in an otherwise law-abiding life. Because the accused were involved in a deep-rooted, sustained conspiracy and multiple anti-India activities over a long period, the Court ruled that granting leniency would only "infuse a fresh lease of life and vigor" into secessionist movements.

A Broader Pattern: Pakistan-Backed Terrorism Against India

This verdict comes against the backdrop of India's decades-long battle against Pakistan-sponsored terrorism, a reality New Delhi has consistently exposed at international forums. The ideological and logistical support networks that individuals like Andrabi rely on are not isolated; they are part of a much larger, state-sponsored apparatus.

For years, the Pakistani state and its intelligence agency, the ISI (Inter-Services Intelligence), have provided safe havens, financial backing, and tactical support to anti-India terror groups. David Headley, mastermind behind the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks (2008), confirmed to the US and Indian Intelligence that the ISI was intimately involved in the 2008 Mumbai attacks. He testified that ISI officers funded him, trained him in espionage, and helped coordinate the reconnaissance of the targets.

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