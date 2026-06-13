India's Emigrant Epidemic: From 1,000 AQI to Water Crisis--Reasons Rich People are Leaving India

INDIA, OFTEN REFERRED to as one of the fastest-growing economies and currently ranked sixth in the world, is also the country with the largest emigrant population. A 2024 report by Henley Private Wealth Migration stated that India was at risk of losing 4,300 millionaires. The report identified India as one of the top countries that loses a significant number of high-net-worth individuals (HNIs) every year. But why?

India's rampant corruption is just one of the reasons behind its inability to provide adequate infrastructure and other essential facilities to its citizens. The nation's current crisis stems from a series of issues, including corruption, lack of transparency, and decentralisation of power.

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These problems are just the tip of the iceberg, leading even ordinary citizens to struggle to access proper healthcare and other basic services. Indian roads and potholes seem to share a deeper relationship, despite crores of rupees allegedly being spent on fixing them.