Fish, Lemons, and a Judge's Photo: Chhattisgarh Man Performs “Tantric Ritual” with Chief Justice’s Photo to Secure Bail for Relative; Held

A CHHATTISGARH MAN sought to bypass legal rules and evoke the holy spirits to secure a bail for his kin. In an interesting and unusual case, a man was apprehended after he tried to use tantric rituals on the Chattisgarh’s Chief Justice’s photograph so as to secure a bail for his relative who was under police custody for a stabbing case. The man watched an online video by a tantric that claimed the bail plea can be granted by the performance of a ritual.

Officials say the incident happened at a cremation ground on Devri village under Sipat police station limits in the state’s Bilaspur region. The accused, identified as Rishikesh Kumar, was performing alleged tantric rituals on a photo of Chattisgarh High Court’s Chief Justice, Justice Ramesh Sinha. He was accompanied by three other people. Local villagers saw the four men engaging in suspicious activities, and went over to the crematory to confront them. As the villagers tried to catch the men, three of them absconded. Kumar was accosted by the locals and handed over to the authorities.

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Superintendent of police (SP) Rajnesh Singh said that Kumar’s relative, Priyanshu Bole, was under police custody in relation to a stabbing case. SP Singh warned that strict action would be taken against any individual who performs these kinds of rituals, and stated that those who had committed crimes must work on reforming themselves. “Bail can not be obtained by performing any ritual. Criminals should reform themselves,” the police official said.

According to news agency PTI, police recovered several ritual materials from the site, including a fish, lemons, sindoor (vermilion), and photographs of Chief Justice Ramesh Sinha and two other persons.

Accused Watched Tantric Ritual Video Online to Secure Bail for Relative

After Kumar was taken in for questioning, he revealed that he watched an online video of an alleged tantric ritual that could aid him in securing a bail for his relative. Kumar said that he along with his three friends watched the online video, and then proceeded to the crematory to begin the bail-securing ritual.

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Ritual material recovered from the site included fish, sindoor, lemons and three photographs — one of Justice Ramesh Sinha, Chief Justice of the Chhattisgarh High Court, one of Kumar’s kin Priyanshu Bole who was under police custody, and one of the victim in the stabbing case.

Kumar further told the police that another accused in the stabbing case in which Bole was arrested had received a bail earlier, while the applications of the others were pending before the court.

SP Singh stated that further investigation in this matter was underway.

(Edited by Harsh Pandey)