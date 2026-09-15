“Who is the Fourth Man Alongside Modi-Xi-Putin?”: Meet Sidharth Babu, Indian IFS Officer Who Took the Internet by Storm During the 18th BRICS Summit in India

However, his passion for the service and specific interest in Chinese politics led him to pursue a Master’s course in Translation and interpretation of English to Chinese and Chinese to English at the Middlebury Institute for International Studies in Monterey, California, in 2022. He successfully completed his course in 2024.

After his dedicated focus on the Chinese question, Babu was posted in New Delhi, at the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) in 2024, as an Under Secretary. In January 2025, he began to serve as the Deputy secretary in the East Asia Division, MEA. The East Asia Division of the MEA is mainly associated with the affairs of China, Japan, South Korea, North Korea and Mongolia. This includes managing bilateral ties, diplomatic and economic engagements, and strategic affairs with these countries. Owing to his proficiency in the language, Sidharth Babu is also the go-to-person for interpretations and translations for the prime minister and other officials in this division, particularly China.

Netizens’ Reactions Capture Varied Emotions

The initial responses across social media were filled with vile comments on Sidharth Babu. People picked up on his appearance, dressing style and looks. Several users began to shame him for his attire. One user commented, “This translator needs to be replaced. They should find someone who is well-groomed, presentable and speaks confidently, because he’s going to interact with world leaders. Presentation matters in these settings.” Another user commented, “he needs a hair transplant”, followed by the questions such as “why did he bring his jacket from Chandni Chowk market?”, among others.