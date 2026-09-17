President's Former ADC Major Rishabh Singh Sambyal's Paid Instagram Subscription Sparks Debate Online

What Does Sambyal’s Instagram Subscription Offer?

Instagram’s subscription feature allows content creators to charge their followers for access to exclusive content and additional interactions. Subscribers are granted access to content that isn't available to the creator’s general audience, and includes behind-the-scenes tidbits and private materials, though this varies from creator-to-creator.

As for Sambyal, reports suggest that his paid subscribers — reportedly around 1,500 as of yet — receive access to exclusive posts, subscriber badges, early access to posts and reels, as well as opportunities to personally interact with him through “ask-me-anything” sessions.

However, the criticism is not levelled towards Instagram’s subscription model itself. Instead, it centres on whether Sambyal’s military background makes his decision to monetize his social media following different from that of other creators.

Critics argue that Sambyal’s large online following and presence was built largely upon his military career and his closeness with President Murmu. They argue that utilizing such a connection for personal benefits and earning money amounts to commercializing his military identity. Some users have described the move as “inappropriate” and “unworthy” for a former Army officer.

Many, however, have come to Sambyal’s aid and defended his decision to enter the digital space and create online content. They argue that as Sambyal is a retired officer, his connection with the Indian army has ended leaving him free to choose and pursue a second career of his own preference. Netizens say that Sambyal has the right to create content and earn through his independent online platform.

Responding to the criticism, Major Sambyal defended his digital venture, saying that he sees the platform as a way to share his experiences, knowledge and insights with the public. “Some see a downgrade. A soldier sees another way to serve,” Sambyal replied to one of the critics on social media platform X.

He maintained that connecting with audiences and offering guidance through content creation is another form of service to the nation after his military career.

See also: “Conspirators Win and I Fail”: IAS Neha Marvya Writes Distressed Message After Fourth Transfer in a Year, Alleges Mutiny by Subordinates Within 50 Days of Joining

How Did Major Rishabh Singh Sambyal Become Famous?

Sambyal came into wider public attention in 2021, when he was serving as a Captain in the Jat Regiment and led the regiment’s contingent at the Republic Day Parade. The contingent later received the ‘Best Marching Contingent’ Trophy. He subsequently volunteered for 4 Para Special Forces and earned the Balidaan Badge. In March 2023, he was selected to serve as an Aide-de-Camp to President Droupadi Murmu.