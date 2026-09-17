President's Former ADC Major Rishabh Singh Sambyal's Paid Instagram Subscription Sparks Debate Online

Key Points
Rishabh Singh Sambyal has launched an Instagram subscription (₹199/month for Apple, ₹180 for Android) offering exclusive posts, early access, and AMA sessions.
Critics argue his large following, built during his military career and closeness to President Murmu, shouldn't be monetized this way; supporters say he's free to pursue any career post-retirement.
He responded to criticism by framing content creation as "another way to serve," after a career that included leading the Jat Regiment's Republic Day contingent, service with 4 Para Special Forces, and his ADC role.
RETIRED ARMY MAJOR RISHABH SINGH SAMBYAL, former Aide-de-Camp (ADC) to President Murmu, has made a surprising career switch: content creation. Sambyal, who became the center of internet attention and is popularly referred to as “national crush,” has now started offering paid Instagram content to subscribers, triggering a debate on social media. Known for his military service, Sambyal has now entered the digital content space after taking a premature retirement from the Indian Army.
Sambyal served for several years in uniform. He led the Jat Regiment contingent during the Republic Day Parade, served with 4 Para Special Forces, and later worked as Aide-de-Camp to Indian President Droupadi Murmu. After his premature retirement from the Army, many weren't expecting his shift towards a very different career — paid social media content creator/creation. His Instagram subscription, reportedly priced at ₹199 per month for Apple users and ₹180 for android users, has drawn mixed reactions online.
Social media has gone up in arms about Sambyal making a career switch towards content creation, arguing that such a career path doesn't suit someone with a high-profile military career like that of the retired army major. Some social media users have argued that a former Army officer should not monetize the audience he built during his military career. Others have defended his decision, saying that retirement allows him to pursue another profession and earn through his public profile. The controversy gained attention after an X user criticised the subscription, calling it “a shame and a downgrade for the Army.”
So, what is the controversy surrounding Major Rishabh Singh Sambyal’s Instagram subscription?
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Instagram’s subscription feature allows content creators to charge their followers for access to exclusive content and additional interactions. Subscribers are granted access to content that isn't available to the creator’s general audience, and includes behind-the-scenes tidbits and private materials, though this varies from creator-to-creator.
As for Sambyal, reports suggest that his paid subscribers — reportedly around 1,500 as of yet — receive access to exclusive posts, subscriber badges, early access to posts and reels, as well as opportunities to personally interact with him through “ask-me-anything” sessions.
However, the criticism is not levelled towards Instagram’s subscription model itself. Instead, it centres on whether Sambyal’s military background makes his decision to monetize his social media following different from that of other creators.
Critics argue that Sambyal’s large online following and presence was built largely upon his military career and his closeness with President Murmu. They argue that utilizing such a connection for personal benefits and earning money amounts to commercializing his military identity. Some users have described the move as “inappropriate” and “unworthy” for a former Army officer.
Many, however, have come to Sambyal’s aid and defended his decision to enter the digital space and create online content. They argue that as Sambyal is a retired officer, his connection with the Indian army has ended leaving him free to choose and pursue a second career of his own preference. Netizens say that Sambyal has the right to create content and earn through his independent online platform.
Responding to the criticism, Major Sambyal defended his digital venture, saying that he sees the platform as a way to share his experiences, knowledge and insights with the public. “Some see a downgrade. A soldier sees another way to serve,” Sambyal replied to one of the critics on social media platform X.
He maintained that connecting with audiences and offering guidance through content creation is another form of service to the nation after his military career.
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Sambyal came into wider public attention in 2021, when he was serving as a Captain in the Jat Regiment and led the regiment’s contingent at the Republic Day Parade. The contingent later received the ‘Best Marching Contingent’ Trophy. He subsequently volunteered for 4 Para Special Forces and earned the Balidaan Badge. In March 2023, he was selected to serve as an Aide-de-Camp to President Droupadi Murmu.
Samyal’s role as ADC thrust him into further public spotlight, as netizens started taking notice of him tailing behind President Murmu and interacting with her freely. Photos and videos of Sambyal accompanying the President at official events gained significant traction on social media, with many appreciating Sambyal’s looks and giving him the moniker of “national crush.”
Gradually, Sambyal's identity as a social media personality increased and he became recognizable beyond military circles. By 2026, his presence on social media had given him a level of public visibility that is unseen for an Army officer, whose role is otherwise largely focused on military duties and strict protocol. However, in August 2026, Sambyal announced his premature retirement from the army.
(Edited by Agniva Ray)
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