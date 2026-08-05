A Love Story Seven Years In the Making, Ended After One Tragic Incident: Army Major Hamza Arif, Who Got Married Just A Month Ago, Returns Home Wrapped In National Flag After Car Crash

MAJOR HAMZA ARIF AND HIS WIFE JYOTI ARORA had just begun their marital journey, having tied the knot just a month ago. Seven years of relationship, and months spent convincing each other’s family to give blessing to their inter-religion match, finally resulted in the couple’s marriage. But what was supposed to be the beginning of a lifetime together for the newlyweds turned into an unimaginable tragedy when just one month into their marriage, Major Hamza Arif arrived home wrapped in the national tricolor flag.

On Thursday night, July 30, 2026, Major Hamza Arif was returning home from his battalion when his vehicle collided with a camel in Jaisalmer’ Thaiyat army area. The collision resulted in the vehicle — a newly-purchased SUV — overturning multiple times and claimed the army official’s life.

The 26-year-old army major had wed his wife Jyoti Arora, who is an Engineer by profession, just a month ago. The couple had a long-standing relationship of over seven years, and spent months seeking their family’s approval for their match. Major Hamza had been living with his wife in the army area.

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According to neighbors, Hamza and Jyoti met each other ten years ago during a trekking experiment. The couples' initial friendship soon culminated in their years-long courtship. Major Hamza had recently purchased a Tata Safari SUV, and his family back home in Indore were preparing for his and his new wife’s arrival with a grand wedding celebration scheduled for December this year.

Instead of coming back to his family with his new wife in tow, the army major returned home wrapped in the Indian national flag.

Final Rites Held With Full Military Honours

On Sunday morning, August 2, 2026, Major Hamza Arif’s mortal remains arrived at his home wrapped in the tricolor national flag. His last rites were held in his home state of Indore with full military honours. As sounds of the patriotic song Bharat Mata ki Jai and chants of Amar Hamza Arif Amar rahey resonated in the background, Major Hamza’s body was laid to rest at the Shia Dawoodi Bohra cemetery in Indore's Imli Bazaar.

Senior army officials paid floral tributes to Major Hamza Arif at the Jaisalmer Military Station on Saturday morning, and accorded him a final Guard of Honour.

Tributes Pour In From Across the Nation

Videos of the happy couple have been flooding on social media, with condolences and sympathies pouring in from all over the nation. Messages honoring the young couple have flooded on social media, with many remarking about the heartbreaking contrast between Major Hamza’s funeral that took place almost immediately after his marriage to his partner of seven years.

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The most heartbreaking visual to see on social media is of Major Hamza’s bereaved wife Jyoti Arora, who appeared inconsolable and desolate as she clutched her late husband’s photograph to her chest.

Who is Major Hamza Arif?

According to his friend Navneet Hardia, Major Hamza, a resident of Dhanvantari Nagar in the Rajendra Nagar neighbourhood of Indore, was chosen for the National Defence Academy (NDA) in 2017. Following his training, he was commissioned as a lieutenant, then advanced to captain, and most recently, he was made a major.

According to friends, the Tata Safari SUV that Major Hamza purchased just recently was the same car that was involved in the fatal accident. Two other army officials were traveling with him in the vehicle at that time, Lieutenant Ayushman and Lieutenant Abhinav Rathore. Major Hamza succumbed to his injuries during treatment at the Army Hospital, while the other two officers continue to receive medical treatment. Major Hamza is survived by his wife, parents, and three sisters.