Delhi Court Grants Interim Bail to Accused Sharjeel Imam Amid Six Years in Prison, Allowing him to Attend his Cousin’s Wedding

THE KARKARDOOMA COURT on Tuesday, September 22, 2026, granted an interim bail to Sharjeel Imam, who has been in custody since January 28, 2020, with charges of inciting riots, propagating hate speech, treason and sedition, alongside the allegations of being one of the co-conspirators of the 2020 Delhi riots. Currently, he is in prison slapped with the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA).

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The current interim bail grants him a temporary release from October 4 to October 10, 2026, enabling him to attend his cousin’s wedding. However, this is not the first time Sharjeel has received a temporary relief. Earlier, he received an interim bail from March 20 to March 30, 2026, on the account of his younger brother’s wedding and to look after his ailing mother.

The Criminal Case and Delhi Court’s Grant

Additional Sessions Judge of the Karkardooma Court, Sameer Bajpai, granted Sharjeel the temporary release, with his regular bail plea set to be placed in the Delhi high court on September 30, 2026.