No GPS needed, India launches its own navigational satellite NVS-03 to achieve autonomy in regional positioning and navigation

India’s ambition with NavIC

After the Kargil war in 1999, when the US denied GPS access to the Indian government to trace the location of Pakistani troops, India envisioned to develop its own satellite system without relying upon a foreign facility especially in a time of conflict. The first generation of IRNSS satellites were launched during the period of 2013-18, to provide services over India to an area extending almost 1,500 km beyond its boundaries, solely focusing on the regional needs of India.

NavIC, a constellation of 7 satellites, was envisaged as a regional system with applications including civilian navigation, transportation, disaster management, telecommunications, resource monitoring and surveying.

Its primary use consists of two purposes: one is daily use for the ordinary citizens and the other is more specific and strategic which is restricted in nature, particularly for the defence and armed forces.

Features of the new NavIC satellites

The satellite navigation system worked due to Atomic rubidium clocks installed into them and India was importing those atomic clocks for the first gen NavIC (IRNSS) satellites from the Swiss company SpectraTime. One satellite usually has 3 clocks. Now in the second generation NavIC satellites India will try to install at least one of the indigenously built rubidium clocks manufactured by Space Application Center of the ISRO.



The NVS series of satellites will also show support to the L1 frequency band (frequencies at which GPS works) along with already existing navigation frequencies.