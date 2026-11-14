Who was George Fernandes? The man deemed as the father of the Indian stock market who played a key role in the formation of NDA

DO YOU KNOW who is called the father of the Indian stock market? Although no one has been officially given this title, veteran investors, including Ramesh Damani, credit George Fernandes for his contribution to the Indian stock market. Damani has referred to Fernandes as the ‘father of the Indian stock market’ for the role he played during his tenure as the Union Industry Minister from 1977 to 1979.

George Fernandes was the Union Industry Minister in 1977. His policies marked a major turning point in public equity ownership in India and laid the foundation for wider public shareholding. Under his policies, multinational corporations (MNCs) were required to dilute their foreign shareholdings, giving retail investors an opportunity to buy shares in major companies.

Why is George Fernandes called the Father of the Indian Stock Market?

Fernandes was in jail, like many other political leaders during the Emergency. He was arrested in Kolkata (then Calcutta) in June 1976 and lodged in Tihar Jail, Delhi. He was accused of conspiring to overthrow the government by force and using explosives to blow up Parliament and railway tracks. The case was known as the “Baroda Dynamite Conspiracy.”