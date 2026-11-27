The series has been created using hyper-realistic AI visuals paired with catchy Bollywood songs and beats, showing Batman caught up in the struggles of daily life. From Batman running through agricultural fields to playing cards with the locals at night, netizens have expressed their curiosity about the process behind creating the AI series on social media.

The series started gaining widespread attention after Batman’s serious demeanour, paired with a Bollywood romantic song as his background music, struck a chord with viewers. Many netizens have found the aesthetics of the videos funny and catchy.

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Who is Sujal Jaiswar, the mind behind the Desi Batman?

Sujal Jaiswar is a Bengaluru-based filmmaker who is behind the creation of India’s very own Desi Batman. According to reports, Jaiswar is originally from Maharashtra, where he completed his graduation at the Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Ranchi. He pursued the five-year integrated programme in management and graduated in 2026. India Today reported that Jaiswar was already involved in filmmaking and advertising during his college days and later co-founded a production house named NewDen Productions with his friend in 2023.

After graduating from college, he moved to Bengaluru, where he worked as an AI generalist at a company. During his time there, Jaiswar worked with generative AI, video production and digital content. He used his skills to integrate AI into the creation of a superhero set in an Indian setting.

What is the most viral Desi Batman video?

One of Jaiswar’s most viral videos follows an episode in which Batman chases Joker, who kidnaps a young child in a rickshaw using a lollipop. The video has amassed over 34 million views on Instagram, along with more than two million likes. In the video, Batman starts his day on an ordinary morning by brushing his teeth on a railway track when he spots missing posters of a young boy. The next scene introduces an Indian version of the iconic villain, Joker, who kidnaps a child. Batman finds out what Joker has done and follows him through the streets. He chases Joker on a buffalo, a spoof of Batman’s original vehicle, the Batmobile, which Jaiswar has turned into a ‘Bhainsmobile’.

There are multiple episodes in the series showcasing Batman’s day-to-day life in a local village, with Sajan Sajan playing as his background music. Many social media users have praised Sujal Jaiswar’s filmmaking style and his vision of Desi Batman riding a buffalo. Sujal Jaiswar currently has more than 794K followers on Instagram.

[Rh/VS/RS]

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