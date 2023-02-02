Karnataka sex scandal: BJP prepares to handover case to CBI

The ruling BJP in Karnataka is preparing to hand over the alleged sex CD scandal case of former minister and BJP MLA Ramesh Jarakiholi to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Minister of Home for Karnataka, Araga Jnanendra, meanwhile, said on Thursday that a decision will be taken regarding handing over the CD case of Jarakiholi to the CBI, after a discussion with Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.

"Ramesh Jarkiholi met me in this regard. He had given sufficient information and requested to hand over the case to CBI. Whether or not to hand over the case to CBI will be decided after discussing the matter with CM Bommai," he said.