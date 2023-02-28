Tipu Sultan vs Veer Savarkar: Karnataka district tense over naming junction in Yadgir city

Tension gripped Yadgir city of the state after a row broke out over the naming of a junction after 18th-century Mysuru ruler Tipu Sultan or BJP's iconic figure Veer Savarkar.

Though the authorities swung into action and brought the situation under control, the issue has taken a communal turn threatening the peace, law, and order situation.

Yadgir Municipality is run by BJP. Maintaining that Tippu circle near Hattikuni Cross is illegal, the Hindus are demanding rechristening it as Veer Savarkar.

On the other hand, fans of Tipu Sultan, mostly from the Muslim community, have declared that they won't allow this to happen at any cost.