Apple phones to be built in Karnataka soon, to create 1 lakh jobs

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday said that Apple phones will be built in the state soon creating jobs for 1 lakh people.

Taking to Twitter, Chief Minister Bommai said, "Apple phones to be built in the state soon. Apart from creating about 1 lakh jobs, it will create a whole lot of opportunities for Karnataka.

"Under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji, we will do our share to make India a 5 trillion dollar economy by 2025," he stated.

CM Bommai also tagged a post from Rajeev Chandrashekar, the Union Minister of State for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship and Electronics and Information Technology.