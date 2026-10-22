“What is This Fetish of Burning Things Down?”: Netizens React to Bengaluru's Vidhana Soudha Engulfed in Flames in AI-Generated Video; Bihar Man Arrested for Posting Fake Blast Clip

Netizens Reactions to AI-Generated Vidhana Soudha Explosion Video

Social media showed a mix of reactions. While some laughed at his video, others criticized him, calling it a terrorist mindset. One person wrote on X, “what is this fetish of burning things down?” Many others pointed out his state and job, to which one person wrote, “Forget being a migrant or from any state., he is an Indian and he shouldn’t have done it . Period !”

Another person suggested a punishment and wrote, “it's high time laws of the land also evolve. With the AI boom in an over populated country, how many can you realistically keep in jail? Find a way to cut his internet access for 6 months, it's worse than 3rd degree for this generation.”

One other person questioned, “What on earth was he thinking???” Another one wrote, “In india so many political leaders has a serious cases rape cases murders cases but no action ai video generated is arrested nice job police.”

Some others also said that it was not that big an issue and wrote, “Why does the @BJP4India think that our democracy is so fragile that it cannot survive AI generated nonsense from imbeciles? Is it because they are busy subverting democratic rights and hiding their own crony capitalist corruption?” and “Why do these people not arrest those who commit hit-and-runs and rapes and not obey the laws? I am not supporting this guy, but the others should be punished more than him. The police filed an FIR very quickly, but not for the sons of the rich.”

(Edited by Harsh Pandey)

[Rh/VP/HP]