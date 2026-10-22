“What is This Fetish of Burning Things Down?”: Netizens React to Bengaluru's Vidhana Soudha Engulfed in Flames in AI-Generated Video; Bihar Man Arrested for Posting Fake Blast Clip

AI generated summary, newsroom-reviewed
A 25-YEARS-OLD WAGE WORKER has been arrested by Bengaluru City Police for allegedly spreading an AI-generated video depicting a huge bomb blast at Bengaluru’s Vidhana Soudha. The video was uploaded on October 20, 2026, on Instagram by the username “jnx__king__h_g” and soon went viral. People widely circulated the video, which had the caption ‘Vidhanasabha uda diya bam se’ (blew up the Legislative Assembly with a bomb).
The clip was widely shared across social media platforms and soon drew calls for police action from many people. The accused was identified as Hazarat Ali, from Bihar’s Araria district. After finding out about the video, police began tracking the accused and arrested him. They also confirmed that the video was completely false and no explosion happened at Vidhana Soudha.
A man from Bihar shared a video of an explosion at Bengaluru’s Vidhana Soudha, which soon went viral, prompting police action. In the video, he is shown standing and looking at the building in what was a real video. He then used AI to showcase a fake explosion at the building. Minutes later in the video, a huge explosion can be seen, with the building appearing to be completely covered in flames. After watching the video, many raised concerns over fake videos and how they could have created fear and panic among people.
While the video was later taken down and the Instagram account was deactivated, it had already circulated, and many people had started sharing it online. When netizens saw the video, many tagged Bengaluru Police and demanded action against the individual for spreading the fake bomb blast clip. The incident came to light after the Vidhana Soudha Police social media monitoring team found the post on October 20, 2026, and later filed an FIR against the individual.
After filing the complaint, police tracked the man through Internet Protocol (IP) logs and digital footprints associated with his Instagram account. The complaint mentioned that the video created fear among people and disturbed public peace. The FIR in the case was filed following suo motu cognizance by the police at Vidhana Soudha Police Station, and a case was registered under Section 353 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which deals with statements conducing to public mischief.
Social media showed a mix of reactions. While some laughed at his video, others criticized him, calling it a terrorist mindset. One person wrote on X, “what is this fetish of burning things down?” Many others pointed out his state and job, to which one person wrote, “Forget being a migrant or from any state., he is an Indian and he shouldn’t have done it . Period !”
Another person suggested a punishment and wrote, “it's high time laws of the land also evolve. With the AI boom in an over populated country, how many can you realistically keep in jail? Find a way to cut his internet access for 6 months, it's worse than 3rd degree for this generation.”
One other person questioned, “What on earth was he thinking???” Another one wrote, “In india so many political leaders has a serious cases rape cases murders cases but no action ai video generated is arrested nice job police.”
Some others also said that it was not that big an issue and wrote, “Why does the @BJP4India think that our democracy is so fragile that it cannot survive AI generated nonsense from imbeciles? Is it because they are busy subverting democratic rights and hiding their own crony capitalist corruption?” and “Why do these people not arrest those who commit hit-and-runs and rapes and not obey the laws? I am not supporting this guy, but the others should be punished more than him. The police filed an FIR very quickly, but not for the sons of the rich.”
(Edited by Harsh Pandey)
[Rh/VP/HP]
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