Justice Next Door: How Kashmir's Village Mediation Bodies are Resolving Disputes Outside Courts

Nusrat told 101Reporters: "After I filed the case at the district court, I thought the issue would be solved in a couple of weeks. I never thought it would deteriorate our relationship further. When my husband took the case to the Alakia Tasfiya Board, they spoke to me and asked about the issues I faced. My husband assured them that things would be different. After that, the members mediated and I returned home. We are now living in a separate rented room. We are happy and have no issues."

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What is the Alakia Tasfiya Board

Operating out of a small 12x10 rented room, the Alakia Tasfiya Board is a body of local arbitrators that resolves, mediates and negotiates disputes between parties. Over the last 28 years, it has resolved more than 1,000 cases. The board charges an application fee of just Rs 500, used to cover office rent, maintenance and tea for the parties. Its eight members serve on a voluntary basis and receive no salary.

Once an application is received, they send a qasid or a courier with a summons to the opposite party. The board carries no legal authority, but it commands significant moral authority: its members are respected figures chosen by religious leaders and community elders, and are linked to the local mosque management. Those who do not accept their decisions risk social alienation within the community.

"We have not encountered any case where the opponent failed to appear," said Abdul Qadir Bhat (76), who serves as the board's qasid.

The board assembles every Sunday in its rented room, hearing both sides of a dispute, calling witnesses where needed, or visiting the site of a conflict. Every case has its own file, documented in Urdu, and stored in a trunk. They handle a wide range of disputes: commercial, land, domestic and matrimonial. They also levy penalties and, in cases where reconciliation is not possible, facilitate divorce.

President of the body Abdul Aziz Dar (80) said: "Over the last three decades, we have received cases of different natures, land disputes, property inheritance, family issues and marriage disputes. Most cases involve women. They find our office secure, affordable and accessible."

The reason is not difficult to understand. Courts in Kashmir involve significant fees, long delays and procedural complexity. Local bodies like this one offer an alternative that is faster, cheaper and less adversarial. Dar cited the case of Naseema Akhter, a resident of Watrahail in Budgam district, whose share of family property in Hukhlatri village had never been mutated in revenue records, and whose brother had already transferred it to his sons. A court case would have required extensive documentation and years of litigation. "Because we were already aware of the matter, we were able to resolve it in just a few weeks," Dar said.