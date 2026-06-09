Kashmir

PoK Unrest Leaves Over 30 Dead, 200 Injured as Protests Escalate Ahead of July Elections

Over 30 people were killed and 200 injured in clashes between protesters and security forces in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir after the ban on the Joint Awami Action Committee.
In the image many police officers are shown with police cars on the road with black smoke i the sky and people running
On June 9, 2026, protests were taking place in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), where clashes broke out and over 30 people were killedIANS
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Key Points:

Clashes between protesters and security forces in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir left more than 30 dead and 200 injured amid growing unrest ahead of July 27 elections.
The violence followed the government's ban on the Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC), with protesters opposing both the crackdown and the reservation of seats for refugees in the legislative assembly.
India condemned the developments, with MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal accusing Pakistan of diverting attention from alleged human rights violations

On June 9, 2026, protests were taking place in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), where clashes broke out and over 30 people were killed while 200 others were injured. The clashes occurred between protesters and the security forces in PoK, with the forces opening fire on the demonstrators, resulting in the deaths. The unrest comes as legislative elections are scheduled for July 27, 2026.

The clashes followed a government decision to ban the Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC), a prominent civil society organization that has campaigned for economic and political rights. During a meeting on Friday, June 5, 2026, the government cited concerns over public order and security and banned the organization. The move sparked protests in many parts of the region, especially in Rawalakot city.

See Also: From PoK to Balochistan: Rising Uprisings Signal Collapse of Pakistan Army’s grip

Supporters of the JAAC gathered outside a hospital mortuary on Sunday, June 7, 2026, where the body of another group member, who had reportedly died in police firing, had been brought. The Commissioner of the Poonch sector in the region, Sardar Waheed Khan, told Reuters that security forces tried to disperse the crowd, but “miscreants” opened fire at them, resulting in the deaths of police officers. He said, “As the result of the law enforcers' response, six protesters were killed.”

However, JAAC leaders alleged that the state had initiated a massacre. The protests are being carried out to oppose the reservation of 12 seats for refugees in the July 27, 2026, elections for the region's legislative assembly. Of the assembly's 45 seats, 12 are reserved for refugees who migrated to Pakistan following the Partition of 1947.

India Reacts to POK Unrest

India also criticized the developments. External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, during a media briefing, accused Pakistan of attempting to divert attention from alleged human rights violations in PoK. He reiterated that the entire region of Jammu and Kashmir remains an integral part of India.

See Also: J&K Police Attach Pulwama Property of Terror Handler Operating From Pakistan, PoK

He further said, "We continue to see a pattern of fake news and videos emanating from Pakistan. It is a desperate attempt by Pakistan to cover up its own failings and deflect attention away from its human rights abuses."

He added that reports of severe police action against protesters were troubling and urged the international community to hold Pakistan accountable for alleged abuses in the region.

India has consistently maintained that Pakistan-occupied Kashmir remains an integral part of India and has previously objected to electoral processes conducted in the territory, describing Pakistan's control over the region as illegal and forcible. The situation remains tense, with security forces deployed in several areas amid fears of further unrest.

[VP]

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