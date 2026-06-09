PoK Unrest Leaves Over 30 Dead, 200 Injured as Protests Escalate Ahead of July Elections

Supporters of the JAAC gathered outside a hospital mortuary on Sunday, June 7, 2026, where the body of another group member, who had reportedly died in police firing, had been brought. The Commissioner of the Poonch sector in the region, Sardar Waheed Khan, told Reuters that security forces tried to disperse the crowd, but “miscreants” opened fire at them, resulting in the deaths of police officers. He said, “As the result of the law enforcers' response, six protesters were killed.”

However, JAAC leaders alleged that the state had initiated a massacre. The protests are being carried out to oppose the reservation of 12 seats for refugees in the July 27, 2026, elections for the region's legislative assembly. Of the assembly's 45 seats, 12 are reserved for refugees who migrated to Pakistan following the Partition of 1947.

India Reacts to POK Unrest

India also criticized the developments. External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, during a media briefing, accused Pakistan of attempting to divert attention from alleged human rights violations in PoK. He reiterated that the entire region of Jammu and Kashmir remains an integral part of India.