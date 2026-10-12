'Father Will Handle Everything': 19-Year-Old Gets Mini Cooper for Birthday, Crashes It Into Scooter Killing Three in Kochi

The driver of the Mini Cooper, Suhail Sajeev, was later handed over to the police by eyewitnesses. As per reports, a case has been registered under Section 105 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which deals with punishment for culpable homicide not amounting to murder. K. S. Sudarshan, Superintendent of Police, Ernakulam Rural, said in his statement, “Prima facie, the accused was drunk at the time.”

He further added that the concerned authorities had collected blood and urine samples from the accused as part of the investigation. “We will also check if he had consumed any narcotic substances. He has been charged with culpable homicide,” said K. S. Sudarshan.

Several eyewitnesses recounted that the driver had told one of them that his father would handle everything following the accident. One of the eyewitnesses, named Salim, spoke to the news agency ANI and confirmed the sequence of events, explaining how a speeding Mini Cooper had hit the scooter, injuring three people. He further said, “People stopped him and there was some dispute. The driver was saying that his father will handle everything.”

The eyewitness added that when the ambulance arrived at the spot, the injured people appeared to be unresponsive. People present at the scene of the accident told the police that Sajeev had allegedly said, “This is airport road, what is wrong with speeding?”

More Details in the Kochi Car Accident

The accident occurred on the road leading towards the airport near Nedumbassery. Priyad, another colleague of the deceased, shared that they had gone out for tea and that the accident occurred while they were returning. He said that while Deepika, Ijaz, and Gopika were travelling ahead of him on one scooter, he and another friend followed them.

Also: Malviya Nagar Fire Wipes Out Entire Family: Gurugram Man Hospitalized in Delhi Dies Days After Losing 8 Kin in Flourish Stays BnB

“Suddenly, I saw this Mini Cooper drive past me at great speed. I had to move sideways to avoid being hit. Soon, I heard a loud sound ahead of us,” said Priyad. Videos allegedly showing the speeding Mini Cooper crashing into the scooter are circulating on the internet. The Mini Cooper involved in the crash was reportedly gifted to the accused, Suhail Sajeev, by his mother on his birthday, Republic World reported. His mother owns a design studio and a brand in Kochi and Alappuzha.

As per reports, the police are currently investigating videos allegedly showing Suhail Sajeev crashing into a scooter. There are reports claiming that the driver was travelling at a speed of 200 kmph on the highway. The police are also reviewing the accused's social media accounts to determine whether he has a history of over speeding.



[RH/VS/HP]

(Edited by Harsh Pandey)

Suggested Reading: