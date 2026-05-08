SC Rules Medical Negligence Claims Can Continue Against Deceased Doctor’s Heirs

The Supreme Court ruled on 4 May 2026 that medical negligence claims can continue even after the death of a doctor, holding that legal heirs can be made party to the case. A Bench of Justices JK Maheshwari and AS Chandurkar delivered the ruling while hearing a decades-old medical negligence dispute arising from an eye surgery conducted in Bihar in 1990.

The court clarified that while purely personal claims such as pain, suffering or loss of reputation lapse upon death, claims involving pecuniary loss or financial liability linked to the deceased doctor’s estate may survive.

“Upon the death of the alleged medically negligent doctor, his or her legal heirs can be impleaded and brought on record,” the Bench said, adding that “the extent of liability will be determined on the basis of the pleadings and evidence presented.”

The case originated from a complaint filed under the Consumer Protection Act by Suresh Chandra Roy, who alleged that his wife lost vision in her right eye following surgery performed by Dr PB Lall at a private clinic in Munger, Bihar, in February 1990.

According to the complaint, the patient continued to experience pain after the surgery and later consulted doctors in Bhagalpur, Aligarh and Chennai’s Shankar Netralaya. The complainant alleged that the wrong treatment led to the loss of vision in one eye and endangered the other eye, which was later operated upon in 1994.

In 1997, the complainant sought ₹4.5 lakh in compensation towards treatment expenses, travel and mental agony. In 2003, the District Consumer Forum in Munger held the doctor negligent and awarded ₹2.6 lakh compensation.

However, the Bihar State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission later set aside the order, observing that negligence had not been established through expert evidence and attributing the patient’s loss of vision to glaucoma.

The matter then reached the National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (NCDRC). During the pendency of proceedings, Dr Lall died in 2009 and his wife and son were impleaded as legal heirs. The original complainant also died in 2014.