SC Rules Medical Negligence Claims Can Continue Against Deceased Doctor’s Heirs

Key Points
The Supreme Court held that legal heirs of a deceased doctor can be impleaded in medical negligence cases, but liability is limited to the inherited estate.
The ruling distinguishes between personal claims, which lapse after death, and pecuniary claims, which can survive against the estate.
Medical associations and doctors’ groups have raised concerns over the emotional, financial and professional implications of the judgment.
The Supreme Court ruled on 4 May 2026 that medical negligence claims can continue even after the death of a doctor, holding that legal heirs can be made party to the case. A Bench of Justices JK Maheshwari and AS Chandurkar delivered the ruling while hearing a decades-old medical negligence dispute arising from an eye surgery conducted in Bihar in 1990.
The court clarified that while purely personal claims such as pain, suffering or loss of reputation lapse upon death, claims involving pecuniary loss or financial liability linked to the deceased doctor’s estate may survive.
“Upon the death of the alleged medically negligent doctor, his or her legal heirs can be impleaded and brought on record,” the Bench said, adding that “the extent of liability will be determined on the basis of the pleadings and evidence presented.”
The case originated from a complaint filed under the Consumer Protection Act by Suresh Chandra Roy, who alleged that his wife lost vision in her right eye following surgery performed by Dr PB Lall at a private clinic in Munger, Bihar, in February 1990.
According to the complaint, the patient continued to experience pain after the surgery and later consulted doctors in Bhagalpur, Aligarh and Chennai’s Shankar Netralaya. The complainant alleged that the wrong treatment led to the loss of vision in one eye and endangered the other eye, which was later operated upon in 1994.
In 1997, the complainant sought ₹4.5 lakh in compensation towards treatment expenses, travel and mental agony. In 2003, the District Consumer Forum in Munger held the doctor negligent and awarded ₹2.6 lakh compensation.
However, the Bihar State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission later set aside the order, observing that negligence had not been established through expert evidence and attributing the patient’s loss of vision to glaucoma.
The matter then reached the National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (NCDRC). During the pendency of proceedings, Dr Lall died in 2009 and his wife and son were impleaded as legal heirs. The original complainant also died in 2014.
The doctor’s legal heirs argued that medical negligence claims are personal in nature and therefore do not survive the death of the accused doctor. They relied on the common law principle actio personalis moritur cum persona, which means a personal right of action dies with the person. The Supreme Court rejected this argument, holding that Indian statutory law has modified the common law position.
Referring to Section 306 of the Indian Succession Act, 1925, the Bench observed that rights to prosecute or defend actions generally survive against executors or administrators, except in cases involving defamation, assault or “other personal injuries not causing death.”
The court held that the exception could not be interpreted so broadly as to extinguish all claims arising from personal injury. It distinguished between personal rights and proprietary rights, stating that financial claims linked to the estate remain enforceable.
The Bench also clarified that legal heirs are not personally liable and can only be proceeded against as representatives of the estate inherited from the deceased doctor. The court said complainants must first establish medical negligence and then demonstrate which claims are recoverable against the estate under Section 306 of the Indian Succession Act.
The matter has now been remitted to the NCDRC to determine whether negligence was established and what extent of financial liability, if any, can be enforced against the deceased doctor’s estate.
The judgment has prompted concern among sections of the medical fraternity. Organisations including the Healthcare Reforms Doctors Association (HRDA), Federation of Resident Doctors Association (FORDA) and FAIMA said the ruling could place emotional and financial pressure on families of doctors who were not involved in patient care.
Doctors’ groups warned that prolonged litigation after a doctor’s death could contribute to defensive medical practices and discourage young doctors from entering high-risk specialties or underserved rural areas.
At the same time, some legal experts said the ruling balances patient rights with safeguards for legal heirs by restricting liability strictly to inherited assets rather than personal finances.
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