Kerala High Court Grants One-Month Protection to Maha Kumbh Girl, Monalisa's Husband Mohammad Farmaan Khan

Monalisa Bhosle rose to fame after a video of her during Maha Kumbh 2025 went viral on social media. In the video, she was selling rudraksha garlands, and her amber-coloured eyes drew widespread public attention. She later married Khan, a Muslim man, in an interfaith wedding ceremony on March 11, 2026.

Later, a controversy emerged after allegations surfaced that Monalisa was a minor when she married Khan and had not attained the legal age for marriage. Questions were then raised about the legality of their marriage. A complaint was subsequently registered by Monalisa's father, who alleged that Khan had kidnapped his daughter and maintained that she was underage when the marriage took place.

The Kerala High Court said, “The applicant No.1 has satisfied this Court regarding his inability to seek anticipatory bail from the court which has territorial jurisdiction to take cognizance of the offence immediately. This bail application is therefore disposed of with liberty to the applicant No.1 to approach the jurisdictional Court and seek anticipatory bail in accordance with law, within a period of one month from today.”

The couple strongly rejected these allegations. Their counsel, advocate M. Sasindran, contended that Monalisa had already attained majority when the marriage was solemnised and alleged that official records were later manipulated to portray her as a minor. After examining the age-related documents, Justice Edappagath observed that, based on the birth certificate placed before the court, her date of birth was January 1, 2008, and therefore she appeared to be a major at first glance.