Screening Lust Stories, Late-Night Vivas, Sexist Jokes: Congress MP Angomcha Bimol Akoijam Calls It a ‘Witch Hunt’ After JNU Sacks Him Over Sexual Harassment Allegations

Akoijam contested and won the Inner Manipur constituency in the 2024 general election. He served as a professor at JNU until 2026, when allegations of sexual harassment against him emerged.

What Are the Allegations Against Congress MP Angomcha Bimol Akoijam?

Some of the allegations against Akoijam include asking questions about his students’ personal or dating lives. A report by NDTV claimed that the Congress MP allegedly asked one of his female students about what she did on Valentine’s Day. One of the allegations against Akoijam claimed that he asked personal questions during viva assessments, including intrusive questions such as, “What do you do with your boyfriend?” and “What is your opinion on someone my age liking someone your age?”

Some students alleged that the former JNU professor had made obscene and inappropriate gestures in the classroom. The report by JNU’s internal committee further added that Akoijam had even invited them to his campus residence where he sexually harassed them under the pretext of meeting. The committee also found that Lust Stories had been screened during one of the classes without informing the students in advance about the context or title of the show.

In another instance, students alleged that they were told to hold Akoijam’s hand despite expressing hesitation and discomfort. The committee also took into account allegations that he made sexist jokes and engaged in unwanted physical contact, including pinching, which made students uncomfortable. The report also flagged some informal interactions with students that violated the university’s professional standards.

The report also alleged that viva assessments with female students continued until late at night, with one session reportedly concluding at 11:40 p.m. The report added that he maintained informal relationships with his former students. Additionally, he reportedly shared that he had “made female students cry” during viva assessments and kept tissue boxes for them. Akoijam also allegedly compared them to actress-politician Kangana Ranaut in a mocking manner.

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Congress MP Angomcha Bimol Akoijam on Sexual Harassment Allegations Against Him

With allegations piling up against Angomcha Bimol Akoijam, the Congress MP has described the case against him as nothing but a “witch hunt.” “They expect people from Manipur and the Northeast in general to remain silent, docile and submissive… That is why they are trying to silence me, but they will not succeed,” Akoijam said. He also claimed that he would challenge the university’s handling of the matter in court. Responding to the notice sent by the Delhi Police summoning him, he said that he would join the investigation on October 16, 2026.

Angomcha Bimol Akoijam was a professor at JNU’s School of Social Sciences. His dismissal was signed by JNU Vice-Chancellor Santishree D. Pandit on October 9, 2026. The report by the internal committee was accepted on the basis that the university duly followed the prescribed procedures before terminating the Congress MP’s services.

[RH/VS]

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