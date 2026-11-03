Who is Manasvi Vashishta? Delhi ACP and IIT graduate suspended for leading a protest outside Police headquarters following a confrontation with lawyers

Delhi Police vs Lawyers: What led to ACP Vashishta’s transfer?

The sequence of events dates back to October 23, 2026, when a confrontation between Lawyers and Police personnel broke out at the Shahdara police station. The scuffle led to Advocate Lalit Bansal allegedly sustaining a serious head injury, followed by several other lawyers reaching the police station and demanding action against ACP Manasvi Vashishta and SHO Arun Kumar. The bar association accused the two cops of threatening lawyers, with some accounts from the lawyers even alleging that Vashishta waved his service revolver during the confrontation.

Following the incident, lawyers launched an indefinite strike across district courts, demanding action against the two police officers and accusing them of misconduct. It was reportedly called off only after Delhi Police transferred Vashishta to the Special Police Unit for Women and Children (SPUWAC) and Kumar to the Security Branch on October 28, 2026. However, the decision sparked unrest among some sections of the police force, eventually culminating in the November 2 protest outside police headquarters.

Meanwhile, the Delhi High Court declined to take suo motu cognizance of the alleged threatening remarks made by Vashishta during the confrontation. Instead, the court directed the lawyers to file a formal petition in the matter.