Chai, Tea, Cha; different names but shared emotions

Beginning our day by sipping hot tea is a routine practice in India. Besides, it inculcates a sense of community among the people.

Being an affordable beverage, tea is loved by one and all irrespective of socioeconomic differences. Chai is an important part of the hospitality culture of India and is the go-to choice for every occasion.

With a country that believes in 'Atithi Devo Bhava', you just can't let a visitor go from your house without serving them your specialty tea. If you are curious why tea is so important in India, give this article a read.



When every season is the chai season: The love for tea knows no bounds (and seasons); be it the chilling winter or the sweltering summer days, chai lovers root for their favourite beverage irrespective of the weather.

Not to forget the monsoon when the combination of pakora with chai heals everyone's souls amid the pitter-patter of the rain.