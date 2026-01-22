World’s Costliest Divorce? Indian Businessman and Zoho CEO Sridhar Vembu Faces ₹15,000 crore Bond Order in High-Profile Divorce

Sridhar Vembu, the founder and CEO of Zoho, has drawn global attention following a California court order directing him to deposit a bond worth $1.7 billion (approximately ₹15,000 crore). This happened amid the divorce proceedings with his estranged wife, Pramila Srinivasan. The case is being described as the most expensive divorce involving an Indian businessman and one of the costliest worldwide.

Although the court order was issued last year, details of the proceedings entered the public domain only recently. Vembu married Pramila Srinivasan in 1993, and the couple lived for nearly 25 years in California’s San Francisco Bay Area, where he built Zoho into a global software company. They have a son, who reportedly has special needs.

In 2020, Vembu relocated to Tamil Nadu, stating that the move was motivated by his desire to run Zoho from India while focusing on rural development initiatives. In her court filings, Srinivasan alleged that Vembu abandoned both her and their son when he moved to India. She further claimed that he secretly transferred key Zoho assets including shares and intellectual property to his relatives and India-based entities to reduce her entitlement under California’s community property laws.