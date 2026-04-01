What Is Plogging? NYC’s Growing Fitness Trend That Combines Running, Health Benefits, and Environmental Action

In New York City, organizations such as New York Road Runners (NYRR) have played a key role in promoting plogging. The group introduced its first organized plogging event in 2019 as part of an Earth Day initiative. Since then, participation has increased, particularly when events are scheduled alongside major races such as the United Airlines NYC Half Marathon, the RBC Brooklyn Half Marathon, and the TCS New York City Marathon.

NYRR also previously established a dedicated station at its Manhattan Runcenter where individuals could collect gloves and bags to participate in plogging independently, supporting both organized and self-directed efforts. Organizers reported that participation increased after linking plogging sessions to major race events, which attract large public audiences.

According to NYRR representatives, plogging sessions are often held as “shakeout runs” before races. These low-intensity runs help participants increase blood circulation, reduce muscle stiffness, and prepare physically while cleaning streets along race routes. Participation in these events typically reaches close to 100 individuals, including both registered runners and local residents interested in sustainability.

Large events such as the New York City Marathon, which draws approximately 2 million spectators, have further increased awareness, encouraging individuals to adopt plogging in their own neighborhoods.

Former elite marathoner Tina Muir, who now works as a sustainability advocate with NYRR, told the New York Post that the activity allows individuals to contribute to their environment while maintaining a group-based running experience.

Health Benefits of Plogging: Aerobic Exercise, Calorie Burn, and Metabolic Impact

Plogging provides a form of aerobic exercise with additional physical benefits. Plogging may result in a lower average heart rate than continuous jogging due to its stop-and-start nature. This can help individuals remain within moderate aerobic zones, which supports endurance, fat metabolism, and recovery.

Regular moderate-intensity aerobic activity is recommended in global physical activity guidelines.

The activity also introduces functional movements such as squatting and bending, which engage lower body muscles and contribute to strength development and bone health. These combined movements may support metabolic regulation and can help reduce the risk of conditions such as type 2 diabetes through weight management.

Global estimates suggest that plogging may burn more calories than standard jogging due to the added physical actions. According to environmental data, approximately 288 calories may be burned during 30 minutes of plogging compared to around 235 calories during regular jogging.

Treat plogging as a distinct activity from running, as the stop-and-start nature alters pace and increases overall time spent exercising.

Mental Health and Social Benefits of Plogging: Community Engagement and Reduced Isolation

In addition to physical effects, plogging may contribute to mental well-being. Aerobic exercise is associated with reduced symptoms of depression, and combining it with community engagement may further support psychological well-being.

Participants report a sense of accomplishment from contributing to public cleanliness, which can reinforce positive behavior. Social interaction during group plogging events may help reduce isolation and strengthen community ties.

The activity has also gained popularity as part of broader social fitness trends, with running experiencing renewed interest among younger populations and evolving into community-based activities that combine exercise with social connection.

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Environmental Impact of Plogging: Reducing Urban Litter and Promoting Sustainable Behavior

While individual efforts may collect limited amounts of waste, organizers emphasize that plogging promotes awareness and behavioral change. By integrating waste collection into routine exercise, participants can contribute to reducing litter while encouraging others to adopt similar practices.

Litter poses risks to wildlife, water systems, and urban environments, and plogging addresses these issues at a local level. The visibility of the activity, especially in high-traffic areas, helps reinforce environmental responsibility among communities.

The movement has expanded beyond organized events, with many individuals independently incorporating litter collection into their daily runs.

Basic safety measures such as using gloves, carrying appropriate waste bags, and avoiding hazardous or sharp materials are recommended to reduce the risk of injury or exposure during the activity.

Why Plogging Is Growing: Global Trends, Events, and the Future of Eco-Friendly Fitness

The rising popularity of running, particularly among younger populations, has contributed to the growth of plogging as a hybrid fitness and environmental activity.

Events such as the 2026 World Plogging Championship highlight continued global interest, with participation extending across multiple countries.

In some regions, participants have also explored financial incentives by collecting recyclable materials such as bottles and cans through deposit return systems, with some individuals reporting modest earnings through consistent participation.

Plogging remains accessible and low-cost, requiring minimal equipment such as gloves and waste bags. Public health and environmental organizations continue to promote the activity as a practical way to combine physical fitness with environmental action.

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