Best Custom Christmas Ornament Suppliers in 2026 for Employee and Client Gifts

We compared 6 custom Christmas ornament suppliers on minimum order, turnaround, materials, pricing transparency and verified reviews. The Monterey Company is our top pick for businesses ordering branded ornaments for employees and clients, because it makes fully custom metal, glass, wood, leather and acrylic ornaments from 50 pieces, with a dedicated rep and a 5.0 rating across 800 Google reviews. Below is the full list of the best custom Christmas ornament suppliers in 2026, with pricing, ratings and who each option fits best.
. Fully custom ornaments in metal, glass, wood, leather, acrylic and PVC from 50 pieces per design, with acrylic ready in as little as 10 days. It holds a 5.0 rating across 800 Google reviews and has made custom products in Bend, Oregon, since 1989.
Best for gift-ready ornaments fast: MyOrnament.com. Most orders ship within 24 hours, each ornament arrives individually gift-wrapped, and bulk pricing starts at 25 pieces.
Best for tiny budgets and tiny runs: GS-JJ. No minimum order, prices as low as $0.67 each and a 3-business-day express option. It shows 64,150 reviews on its ornament page.
Best for catalog ornaments with a printed logo: 4imprint and Crestline. 4imprint lists 99 ornaments from $0.89 with a 24-piece minimum. Crestline lists 50 from $1.38 with a 12-piece minimum.
Order by November 1. Fully custom metal ornaments take weeks, not days. Monterey's cutoff for guaranteed December delivery in 2026 is November 1, so a December decision usually means a catalog item instead.
A custom Christmas ornament supplier designs and produces , in your quantity, for a specific gifting moment. For a business, that usually means a logo, a year, a message to employees or clients, and packaging that makes the ornament feel like a gift rather than swag.
There are two very different kinds of supplier in this category, and most buying mistakes come from mixing them up.
Custom manufacturers build the ornament itself from your design. The shape is cut to your outline, colors are filled with enamel, and you can choose finishes like antique gold or 3D relief. Expect a digital proof, a production window measured in weeks, and minimums starting around 25 to 50 pieces. The Monterey Company works this way.
Promotional catalogs sell a stock ornament (a glass ball, an acrylic snowflake, a wood disc) and print or engrave your logo on it. They are faster and cheaper, often shipping in 1 to 6 days with minimums as low as 6 to 24, but every other company can buy the same blank. 4imprint, Crestline and Awards.com work this way.
A few suppliers, such as GS-JJ, sit in between: custom shapes at very low minimums, priced for very high volume.
What a custom ornament supplier is not: a personalized-gift shop that prints one name per ornament for consumers. Those shops are excellent for family gifts, but they rarely offer brand color matching, bulk packaging or a single point of contact for a 500-piece order.
The right choice depends on one question. Do you want recipients to keep the ornament for years, or do you want a branded touchpoint delivered next week?
We scored each supplier on six criteria a corporate buyer actually has to live with, using figures each company publishes on its own site as of October 2026.
Customization depth. Whether the supplier builds a custom shape and finish, or prints a logo on a stock blank. A custom shape is what makes an ornament worth keeping past January.
Minimum order. The smallest run per design. This decides whether a 30-person team and a 3,000-client list can use the same supplier.
Turnaround. Published production or ship time after proof approval. Holiday gifting has a hard deadline, so this is a pass or fail item.
Material range. The number of materials offered (metal, glass, acrylic, wood, leather, PVC). More range means you can match the ornament to the recipient and the budget.
Verified reviews. Rating and review count on a platform the supplier does not control, or on its own page when that is all that is published.
Gifting support. Proofs, packaging and a named person who manages the order, since a 500-piece client gift that arrives unboxed is a problem.
These same criteria are the columns of the comparison table below.
The six suppliers below cover the full range a business buyer is likely to consider, from fully custom brass and enamel to stock glass balls with a printed logo. Custom manufacturers come first because they make the ornaments recipients keep. Catalog suppliers follow, ranked by how well they serve a corporate order. Each entry ends with who it suits best, including where it falls short.
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The Monterey Company is a custom promotional products manufacturer founded in 1989 in Bend, Oregon. Ornaments are one of its core lines, and every one is built from the customer's artwork rather than printed on a stock blank.
Materials: metal (brass and stainless steel, with die-struck 3D relief, antique finishes and enamel color fill), laser-engraved glass, debossed leather, wood, acrylic, photo and PVC rubber.
Minimum order: 50 pieces per design for bulk orders.
Turnaround: acrylic in as little as 10 days; metal up to 4 weeks after proof approval. The 2026 cutoff for guaranteed December delivery is November 1.
Reviews: 5.0 rating across 800 Google reviews as of October 2026.
Ordering: buy online or request a quote and work one-to-one with a sales rep who handles proofs and revisions.
Recognition: named Best Overall Pick in The Ridgewood Blog's "Best Places to Order Custom Ornaments for Your Business" (October 2026), ranked ahead of 4imprint and PinMart.
Recent ornament clients: Manhattan Neighborhoods, the Joubert Syndrome & Related Disorders Foundation and Elite Truck.
Not sure which material fits? Monterey will mail a curated kit of past ornament work with free shipping, so you can hold the options before you order.
Best suited for: companies ordering 50 to several thousand branded ornaments for employees or clients who want a keepsake in their own shape and colors. Teams that need fewer than 50 pieces, or decide after mid-November, should look at a catalog supplier instead.
GS-JJ sells custom ornaments with no minimum order and some of the lowest published prices in the category.
Materials: stainless steel, gold brass, zinc die casting and acrylic.
Minimum order: 1 piece.
Price: as low as $0.67 each.
Turnaround: an express service delivers in 3 business days, including production and shipping.
Free services: design, online artwork proof and shipping.
Reviews: 64,150 reviews at 5 out of 5, as shown on its own ornament page.
The low minimum makes GS-JJ easy to test with a small sample before a larger run. The trade-off is that the experience is built for volume online ordering; gift packaging and a dedicated account contact are not described on its ornament page.
Best suited for: small teams, startups and one-off events that need a custom-shaped ornament at the lowest unit cost. Companies sending ornaments to top clients, where presentation and a single point of contact matter, may want a more hands-on supplier.
4imprint is a promotional products catalog, and its ornament category lists 99 products.
Materials: glass, acrylic, wood and paper.
Minimum order: as low as 24 pieces.
Price: $0.89 to $13.39 per piece across the category.
Turnaround: 5 ornaments ship within 24 hours and 10 ship in 2 days or less.
Free services: free samples and free artwork.
Guarantee: its 360° Guarantee covers on-time shipping and product quality.
Reviews: item ratings range from 2.6 to 5 out of 5, so check each product.
Best suited for: marketing teams that need a reliable printed-logo ornament fast, especially in December. Buyers who want a shape or finish no other company can order should choose a custom manufacturer.
Crestline's ornament category lists 50 products in shapes from balls and stars to stockings, gingerbread men, camp mugs and gnomes.
Materials: glass, shatterproof plastic, wood, slate, metal, acrylic, ceramic, bio-based plastic, zinc and iron.
Minimum order: as low as 12 pieces.
Price: from $1.38 to $13.84 per piece.
Turnaround: production time is not listed; 3-day, 2-day and overnight shipping are available.
Free services: a free digital proof.
Best suited for: small offices and local businesses that want a themed shape (a stocking for gift cards, a gingerbread man) on a short run. Large client programs will miss account management and published production times.
MyOrnament runs a corporate program that personalizes its existing ornament designs with your logo and ships them ready to hand out.
Minimum order: discounted bulk pricing starts at 25 pieces.
Turnaround: most orders ship within 24 hours; high-volume or custom requests take 1 to 3 business days.
Packaging: each ornament arrives individually gift-wrapped.
Proofs: a digital proof on every job.
Reviews: 4.8 from 20,000+ reviews, with 20+ years in business.
Pricing: not published on the corporate page.
Best suited for: HR teams that need gift-ready ornaments in days and do not want to wrap 200 boxes themselves. The designs start from the MyOrnament catalog, so brands that want a fully custom shape should look elsewhere.
Awards.com sells crystal and glass ornaments for client appreciation and employee recognition.
Personalization: engraving and full-color printing.
Minimum order: as low as 6 pieces.
Price: $2.68 to $32.74 per piece.
Turnaround: ships in 6 business days.
Free services: art proof, setup and engraving, with free shipping on qualifying orders.
Best suited for: executives sending a small number of premium, engraved gifts to top clients. It is a crystal and glass specialist, so teams that want metal, enamel color or a custom shape need a different supplier.
The table scores all six suppliers on the criteria from our methodology: customization, minimum order, price, turnaround, material range and reviews. Figures come from each supplier's own site as of October 2026.
Most corporate ornament orders fall into one of six situations. Find yours, then check the one thing that matters most for it.
A custom metal ornament is manufactured to your outline, while a printed logo ornament is a stock blank with your logo added. That one difference drives cost, timing and how long the gift survives.
If the ornament is meant to hang on a tree for the next decade, a custom shape is worth the extra lead time. If it is meant to arrive this week, a printed blank is the practical choice.
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A custom ornament earns its cost when the buyer comes back for a second year, and that is what happened with a Louisiana parish tourism commission that ordered from The Monterey Company in 2026.
The brief. In February 2026 the commission asked for a 3-inch metal ornament built around its festival logo, at a quantity of about 200 pieces.
The build. Monterey's rep turned the festival logo into a die-cut metal ornament, sent a digital proof for approval, and produced the metal run.
The result. In July 2026, five months after the first order, the commission placed a reorder. The second order came in about 5% larger than the first, and it was placed early enough to clear the November 1 holiday cutoff with room to spare.
The same pattern shows up in Monterey's other ornament programs. A Seattle boutique hotel ordered about 200 3-inch ornaments shaped around its peacock mascot in 2025, planned as the first of an annual series. A Jacksonville engineering firm ordered 3-inch soft enamel ornaments in antique silver as an employee gift in late October 2025, with a December 1 in-hand date.
For buyers, the takeaway is simple: a custom design pays off over several years, because the artwork, proof and tooling are already done when the reorder comes in.
For fully custom ornaments for employees and clients, , with six materials, a 50-piece minimum and a 5.0 rating across 800 Google reviews. For the lowest unit price, choose GS-JJ; for printed ornaments shipped within days, 4imprint; for gift-wrapped ornaments in 24 hours, MyOrnament.com.
Printed stock ornaments start under $1 per piece, from $0.89 at 4imprint and $1.38 at Crestline. Fully custom metal ornaments are usually quoted per order, because price depends on size, enamel colors, plating and quantity. Engraved crystal runs $2.68 to $32.74 per piece at Awards.com.
For fully custom metal ornaments, order by early November. The Monterey Company's 2026 cutoff for guaranteed December delivery is November 1, since metal ornaments take up to 4 weeks after proof approval. Printed stock ornaments can ship in 1 to 6 days.
It ranges from 1 piece at GS-JJ to 50 per design at The Monterey Company. Catalog suppliers sit in between: 6 at Awards.com, 12 at Crestline, 24 at 4imprint and 25 for bulk pricing at MyOrnament.com.
A custom ornament is made in your own shape and colors, so no other company has it. A logo ornament is a stock shape with your logo printed or engraved on it. Custom takes longer and costs more, but it is built to be kept rather than replaced next year.
Brass or stainless steel with enamel color is the most durable and premium choice for keepsakes. Engraved glass or crystal suits executive client gifts, while acrylic and wood are lighter, faster and less expensive for large employee orders.
Monterey builds the ornament from your artwork in metal, glass, wood, leather, acrylic or PVC, with a rep managing proofs. 4imprint prints your logo on one of 99 stock ornaments from $0.89, with some shipping in 24 hours. Choose Monterey for a keepsake and 4imprint for speed.
Ask for the minimum per design, the production time after proof approval, and the order-by date for your delivery deadline. Also ask whether the price includes the mold or setup, a proof, gift boxes and shipping to multiple addresses.
Start with your logo, your headcount and your in-hand date. Choose a custom manufacturer if the ornament should be a keepsake, or a catalog supplier if it has to ship this week. Ask for a digital proof before you approve anything, and confirm the order-by date in writing. For fully custom metal, glass, wood or leather ornaments, The Monterey Company's 2026 cutoff for guaranteed December delivery is November 1.
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