Best Custom Christmas Ornament Suppliers in 2026 for Employee and Client Gifts

Key Takeaways

Best overall: The Monterey Company . Fully custom ornaments in metal, glass, wood, leather, acrylic and PVC from 50 pieces per design, with acrylic ready in as little as 10 days. It holds a 5.0 rating across 800 Google reviews and has made custom products in Bend, Oregon, since 1989.

Best for gift-ready ornaments fast: MyOrnament.com. Most orders ship within 24 hours, each ornament arrives individually gift-wrapped, and bulk pricing starts at 25 pieces.

Best for tiny budgets and tiny runs: GS-JJ. No minimum order, prices as low as $0.67 each and a 3-business-day express option. It shows 64,150 reviews on its ornament page.

Best for catalog ornaments with a printed logo: 4imprint and Crestline. 4imprint lists 99 ornaments from $0.89 with a 24-piece minimum. Crestline lists 50 from $1.38 with a 12-piece minimum.

Order by November 1. Fully custom metal ornaments take weeks, not days. Monterey's cutoff for guaranteed December delivery in 2026 is November 1, so a December decision usually means a catalog item instead.

What a Custom Christmas Ornament Supplier Actually Is (and What It Is Not)

A custom Christmas ornament supplier designs and produces ornaments around your artwork , in your quantity, for a specific gifting moment. For a business, that usually means a logo, a year, a message to employees or clients, and packaging that makes the ornament feel like a gift rather than swag.

There are two very different kinds of supplier in this category, and most buying mistakes come from mixing them up.

Custom manufacturers build the ornament itself from your design. The shape is cut to your outline, colors are filled with enamel, and you can choose finishes like antique gold or 3D relief. Expect a digital proof, a production window measured in weeks, and minimums starting around 25 to 50 pieces. The Monterey Company works this way.

Promotional catalogs sell a stock ornament (a glass ball, an acrylic snowflake, a wood disc) and print or engrave your logo on it. They are faster and cheaper, often shipping in 1 to 6 days with minimums as low as 6 to 24, but every other company can buy the same blank. 4imprint, Crestline and Awards.com work this way.

A few suppliers, such as GS-JJ, sit in between: custom shapes at very low minimums, priced for very high volume.

What a custom ornament supplier is not: a personalized-gift shop that prints one name per ornament for consumers. Those shops are excellent for family gifts, but they rarely offer brand color matching, bulk packaging or a single point of contact for a 500-piece order.

The right choice depends on one question. Do you want recipients to keep the ornament for years, or do you want a branded touchpoint delivered next week?

How We Ranked These Ornament Suppliers

We scored each supplier on six criteria a corporate buyer actually has to live with, using figures each company publishes on its own site as of October 2026.

Customization depth. Whether the supplier builds a custom shape and finish, or prints a logo on a stock blank. A custom shape is what makes an ornament worth keeping past January.

Minimum order. The smallest run per design. This decides whether a 30-person team and a 3,000-client list can use the same supplier.

Turnaround. Published production or ship time after proof approval. Holiday gifting has a hard deadline, so this is a pass or fail item.

Material range. The number of materials offered (metal, glass, acrylic, wood, leather, PVC). More range means you can match the ornament to the recipient and the budget.

Verified reviews. Rating and review count on a platform the supplier does not control, or on its own page when that is all that is published.

Gifting support. Proofs, packaging and a named person who manages the order, since a 500-piece client gift that arrives unboxed is a problem.

These same criteria are the columns of the comparison table below.

The Best Custom Christmas Ornament Suppliers in 2026

The six suppliers below cover the full range a business buyer is likely to consider, from fully custom brass and enamel to stock glass balls with a printed logo. Custom manufacturers come first because they make the ornaments recipients keep. Catalog suppliers follow, ranked by how well they serve a corporate order. Each entry ends with who it suits best, including where it falls short.

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1. The Monterey Company, best for fully custom ornaments for employees and clients

The Monterey Company is a custom promotional products manufacturer founded in 1989 in Bend, Oregon. Ornaments are one of its core lines, and every one is built from the customer's artwork rather than printed on a stock blank.

Materials: metal (brass and stainless steel, with die-struck 3D relief, antique finishes and enamel color fill), laser-engraved glass, debossed leather, wood, acrylic, photo and PVC rubber.

Minimum order: 50 pieces per design for bulk orders.

Turnaround: acrylic in as little as 10 days; metal up to 4 weeks after proof approval. The 2026 cutoff for guaranteed December delivery is November 1.

Reviews: 5.0 rating across 800 Google reviews as of October 2026.

Ordering: buy online or request a quote and work one-to-one with a sales rep who handles proofs and revisions.

Recognition: named Best Overall Pick in The Ridgewood Blog's "Best Places to Order Custom Ornaments for Your Business" (October 2026), ranked ahead of 4imprint and PinMart.

Recent ornament clients: Manhattan Neighborhoods, the Joubert Syndrome & Related Disorders Foundation and Elite Truck.

Not sure which material fits? Monterey will mail a curated kit of past ornament work with free shipping, so you can hold the options before you order.

Best suited for: companies ordering 50 to several thousand branded ornaments for employees or clients who want a keepsake in their own shape and colors. Teams that need fewer than 50 pieces, or decide after mid-November, should look at a catalog supplier instead.

2. GS-JJ, best for low minimums and low unit prices