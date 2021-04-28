Wednesday, April 28, 2021
Donate
GET APP
Home Lead Story Location Info Sold By Apps Revealed US Military Movements
Lead StoryScience & TechnologyUSAWorld

Location Info Sold By Apps Revealed US Military Movements

The sensitive location information was harvested from weather, games, and dating apps on the phones of US soldiers and appears to include special ops personnel

0
Military
The company's goal was to sell the tool to US counterterrorism and intelligence officials, the report said. Pixabay

US military movements in Syria were revealed by location info available for purchase from smartphone apps, which included enough information to identify the location of an undeclared US military base in the country. The sensitive location information was harvested from weather, games, and dating apps on the phones of US soldiers and appears to include special ops personnel.

9To5Mac, citing The WSJ, said that the security breach came to light when a US contractor was working on software it hoped would enable the US to track the movements of Syrian refugees. In 2016, a US defense contractor named PlanetRisk Inc was working on a software prototype when its employees discovered they could track US military operations through the data generated by the apps on the mobile phones of American soldiers.

Follow NewsGram on Facebook to stay updated.

At the time, the company was using location data drawn from apps such as weather, games, and dating services to build a surveillance tool that could monitor the travel of refugees from Syria to Europe and the US. The company’s goal was to sell the tool to US counterterrorism and intelligence officials, the report said.

ALSO READ: Let Us Clear Your Data Security illusuion Here!

But buried in the data was evidence of sensitive US military operations by American special-operations forces in Syria, it added. The company’s analysts could see phones that had come from military facilities in the US, traveled through countries like Canada or Turkey, and were clustered at the abandoned Lafarge Cement Factory in northern Syria.

When PlanetRisk traced telephone signals from US bases to the Syrian cement factory in 2016, it hadn’t been disclosed publicly that the factory was being used as a staging area for US and allied forces. Moreover, the company could monitor the movements of American troops even while they were out on patrol — a serious operational security risk that opened units up to being targeted by enemy forces, according to the people familiar with the discovery. (IANS/JC)

Previous articleAkshay Indikar: Some Stuff In Cinema Must Be Kept Hidden From The Audience
Next articleMajority Enterprises Evaluate Using No-Code, Low-Code Platforms

RELATED ARTICLES

Business

How To Become A Forex Trader In India

NewsGram Desk - 0
By Hillary Walker The trading community is growing fast, as the pandemic has stimulated interest in remote money-making. Forex is its popular avenue. The global...
Read more
Business

Super League Plan Already Crumbling

NewsGram Desk - 0
By Nikolas Sargeant Barely a few days after the announcement that 12 of the world’s leading soccer clubs were opting to form their own European...
Read more
Health & Fitness

Menstrual Migraine: Know The Causes And Treatment

NewsGram Desk - 0
A woman goes through a lot of hormonal changes when her menstrual cycle is about to commence. It doesn't just happen before the period...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,507FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

How To Become A Forex Trader In India

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
By Hillary Walker The trading community is growing fast, as the pandemic has stimulated interest in remote money-making. Forex is its popular avenue. The global...
Read more

Super League Plan Already Crumbling

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
By Nikolas Sargeant Barely a few days after the announcement that 12 of the world’s leading soccer clubs were opting to form their own European...
Read more

Menstrual Migraine: Know The Causes And Treatment

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
A woman goes through a lot of hormonal changes when her menstrual cycle is about to commence. It doesn't just happen before the period...
Read more

5 Things To Keep In Mind Before Shopping For Photoholics

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
There was an era when people used to be all dressed when they had to get their picture clicked at the photo store. While...
Read more

The Indian Presence In Port Of Spain Literature

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
By Dr. Kumar Mahabir This year’s annual Bocas Lit Fest (Bocas Literary Festival) has just ended in Port of Spain in Trinidad and Tobago (23-35/4/21). For...
Read more

Recapturing The Power Of Ancient Indian Rituals

Indian History & Culture NewsGram Desk - 0
Established about 4,500 years ago, the Indian culture is among the world's oldest cultures in the world. Several Indian scriptures describe India as 'Sa...
Read more

One In Four People Suffer Side Effects From AstraZeneca, Pfizer Jabs

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
One in four people experiences mild, short-lived systemic side effects like headache, fatigue, and tenderness after receiving either the Pfizer or AstraZeneca vaccine, according...
Read more

Vaccine Delay Will Give Virus Opportunity To Develop New Variants: Experts

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
People should not delay taking the Covid-19 vaccine as this will give the virus an opportunity to develop new variants and some of them...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

바카라 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
메리트카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
우리카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
카지노 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
best gpu for bitcoin mining 2012 presidential candidates on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
제왕카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
카지노 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
우리카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
카지노 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
우리카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,507FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada