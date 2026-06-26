The Tree That Helped Tribals Survive Famines is Slowly Disappearing

By Mohammad Asif Siddiqui
Burhanpur, Madhya Pradesh: A few days after videos of tribal girls risking their lives to fetch water from a deep pit went viral, residents of Rehakaliya Jhira Faliya in Burhanpur district were gathered around the same spot, watching a bulldozer deepen the makeshift well.
Among them was Kunwar Singh Dhyan Singh Chauhan, whose family members were among those seen collecting water in the videos.
The well sits amid a cluster of charoli, or chironji, trees. Even as temperatures hovered around 45 degrees Celsius, villagers rested in their shade while workers cleared stones from the pit. Moments later, water began gushing out.
For residents, this was no coincidence. "The well was dug here because there are charoli trees around it," Chauhan told 101Reporters. "Where these trees grow, water is usually found nearby."
As conversations with villagers continued, the discussion repeatedly returned to the chironji tree, a species that local tribal communities say has sustained them through droughts, generated income across generations and helped preserve groundwater. They also say protecting the trees has often meant confronting forest fires, timber smugglers and encroachers.
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Their concerns are echoed by scientific studies, which suggest that chironji populations are declining across central India.
For tribal communities in the region, the tree's importance extends beyond its economic value. Elders still recount how families survived periods of scarcity by relying on forest produce.
He also pointed to what villagers see as a close relationship between chironji trees and groundwater availability.
"Most wells in this region are dug near chironji trees because the chances of finding water there are almost certain," he said.
The region is largely hilly, but Chauhan said soil erosion and landslides are uncommon in areas where chironji trees grow.
"Because of the biodiversity and dense tree cover, the soil remains fertile. This helps us secure good kharif harvests every year," he added.
For the Bhil tribal communities living in the region, charoli trees are an important source of income, said Sunil Prem Singh, a resident of Sarbad village.
His family owns around 50 charoli trees, some of them nearly 30 years old. The income generated from them forms a crucial part of the household's livelihood.
"Flowering begins in December. The fruits ripen by late March and early April," he said. "The fruits are collected, gathered and sold in the market."
According to Sunil, three kilograms of charoli fruit yield about one kilogram of chironji kernels.
"We receive around Rs 50 to Rs 60 per kilogram for raw chironji," he said. "After processing, the same chironji sells in the market for Rs 1,500 to Rs 1,800 per kilogram."
He estimates that 10 trees on his land produce around 50 kilograms of charoli fruit each season.
Apart from forest produce, his family cultivates five acres of agricultural land, where they grow kharif crops. They also own four mahua trees, which together yield nearly one quintal of flowers annually.
"Mahua sells for Rs 40 to Rs 50 per kilogram in the market," he said.
Residents say their access to forest produce comes with a responsibility to protect the forests.
Gan Singh Dilip Singh, a resident of Rehakaliya, said villagers are often called upon to help the forest department tackle emergencies.
"Generally, the forest department does not stop us from collecting forest produce. But they do expect us to stand with them whenever there is an emergency," he said.
One such responsibility is controlling forest fires. According to Gan Singh, villagers use traditional methods to contain fires, including beating flames with palash leaves and clearing fodder and shrubs from a fire's path to stop it from spreading.
"Water tankers from the forest department do arrive, but they are often not enough. Sometimes the entire village joins hands with the department to put out a fire," he said.
Similarly, villagers often alert officials when timber mafias enter forests to cut trees.
"Whenever possible, we also confront the woodcutters ourselves," he added.
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Gan Singh said that if a fire breaks out anywhere in the surrounding forests — including Dhondh, Sarbad, Rohini, Bhagwania, Dhulkot or Shivababa — people from his village rush to help.
"Just last month, a nursery in Dhondh caught fire. We were among the first people to reach the spot," he said.
The forest department occasionally rewards villagers for their assistance. "Sometimes people receive Rs 200 to Rs 300 each for helping."
Madan Shivam Singh, a resident of Sarbad, said his family has been guarding the forests for generations.
"In return, we are allowed to collect forest produce, which helps sustain our family," he said.
According to Madan, his family settled in the area nearly 80 years ago and has protected the forests ever since.
Most tribal families in the area have been allotted land titles by the government and cultivate seasonal crops. But, Madan said, their connection with the forest extends far beyond farming.
"We protect not just chironji, but also mahua, khirni, tendu and teak trees. Each of these species is an integral part of our lives. By protecting them, we are safeguarding future generations as well."
He added that dense forests have helped maintain groundwater levels and ensured satisfactory rainfall in the region.
"Most tribal families own land and depend on monsoon crops. Healthy forests are essential for our livelihoods," he said.
The concerns expressed by villagers are reflected in scientific assessments of the species.
Several studies have been conducted on the chironji tree, which is found extensively in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh. The chironji kernel obtained from its fruit is an important dry fruit consumed across India.
Deforestation remains one of the biggest threats facing the forests of Burhanpur district.
According to the forest department, the district has around 190,100 hectares of forest land, of which nearly 57,000 hectares have already been lost.
Local residents and activists say encroachment has emerged as a major challenge in parts of these forests. They allege that some settlers clear forest land, burn vegetation and begin cultivation in an attempt to establish claims over the land.
Residents said such areas often become sites of conflict between forest officials and encroachers. Tribals who settled in the region before 2000, they added, frequently assist the forest department during such disputes.
Madhuri Ben, a leading member of the Jagrut Dalit Adivasi Sangathan, alleged that nearly 15,000 hectares of forest have been cleared since October 2022.
"Tribal communities that have lived here for decades are opposing the new encroachers," she said. "These groups are not only cutting down forests but are also harassing local residents and carrying out attacks on forest officials."
According to Omkar Sisodiya, husband and representative of Rahekaliya village sarpanch Manisha Sisodiya, the forests have survived because of the combined efforts of tribal communities and the forest department.
"Tribal communities have rights over the produce obtained from trees such as charoli, tendu and mahua, and they generally do not face difficulties in accessing it," he said.
He added that local tribal residents consistently support the forest department in dealing with forest fires and illegal tree felling.
"The protection of these forests has been possible because local communities and the forest department work together," he said.
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