The Tree That Helped Tribals Survive Famines is Slowly Disappearing

He also pointed to what villagers see as a close relationship between chironji trees and groundwater availability.

"Most wells in this region are dug near chironji trees because the chances of finding water there are almost certain," he said.

The region is largely hilly, but Chauhan said soil erosion and landslides are uncommon in areas where chironji trees grow.

"Because of the biodiversity and dense tree cover, the soil remains fertile. This helps us secure good kharif harvests every year," he added.

Charoli trees as a source of livelihood

For the Bhil tribal communities living in the region, charoli trees are an important source of income, said Sunil Prem Singh, a resident of Sarbad village.

His family owns around 50 charoli trees, some of them nearly 30 years old. The income generated from them forms a crucial part of the household's livelihood.

"Flowering begins in December. The fruits ripen by late March and early April," he said. "The fruits are collected, gathered and sold in the market."

According to Sunil, three kilograms of charoli fruit yield about one kilogram of chironji kernels.

"We receive around Rs 50 to Rs 60 per kilogram for raw chironji," he said. "After processing, the same chironji sells in the market for Rs 1,500 to Rs 1,800 per kilogram."

He estimates that 10 trees on his land produce around 50 kilograms of charoli fruit each season.

Apart from forest produce, his family cultivates five acres of agricultural land, where they grow kharif crops. They also own four mahua trees, which together yield nearly one quintal of flowers annually.

"Mahua sells for Rs 40 to Rs 50 per kilogram in the market," he said.

Protecting forests for generations

Residents say their access to forest produce comes with a responsibility to protect the forests.

Gan Singh Dilip Singh, a resident of Rehakaliya, said villagers are often called upon to help the forest department tackle emergencies.

"Generally, the forest department does not stop us from collecting forest produce. But they do expect us to stand with them whenever there is an emergency," he said.

One such responsibility is controlling forest fires. According to Gan Singh, villagers use traditional methods to contain fires, including beating flames with palash leaves and clearing fodder and shrubs from a fire's path to stop it from spreading.

"Water tankers from the forest department do arrive, but they are often not enough. Sometimes the entire village joins hands with the department to put out a fire," he said.

Similarly, villagers often alert officials when timber mafias enter forests to cut trees.

"Whenever possible, we also confront the woodcutters ourselves," he added.

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Gan Singh said that if a fire breaks out anywhere in the surrounding forests — including Dhondh, Sarbad, Rohini, Bhagwania, Dhulkot or Shivababa — people from his village rush to help.

"Just last month, a nursery in Dhondh caught fire. We were among the first people to reach the spot," he said.