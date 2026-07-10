Madhya Pradesh's 'Paper Colleges' Exposed: Report Finds Barren Lands Where B.Ed Institutes Were Registered

A GROUND INVESTIGATION has raised serious questions over the functioning of several B.Ed colleges in Madhya Pradesh. According to an NDTV report some of these teacher-training institutions were allegedly missing from their registered addresses and others were operating from different locations, sparking concerns over how such colleges continued to receive recognition and admit students.

The report suggests the issue is much larger than a few isolated colleges. NDTV’s investigation highlights possible gaps in inspections and verification in a sector that is essential for training thousands of future school teachers every year.

B.Ed Colleges on Paper, But Not On Ground

One of the most striking findings in the NDTV report came from Mugaliya Kot village near Bhopal. According to official records, Shri Ram College was supposed to be functioning from a registered plot and had reportedly been admitting students to B.Ed and integrated B.Sc-B.Ed courses for years.

However, when NDTV visited the location, it did not find any college operating there. Instead, nearby hoardings and structures displayed the names of other institutions, while local people reportedly said no college by the name of Shri Ram College functioned from that campus.

The ground report also found records linking multiple colleges to adjoining plots in the same area, raising questions over whether different institutions were using overlapping addresses. NDTV raises concerns over how inspections were conducted and whether the infrastructure shown in official records matched the situation on the ground.

A different college in Bhopal, when visited by NDTV, was found operating from within a school campus. The college management said shortcomings highlighted during inspections, including deficiencies in the library, had since been addressed and maintained that the college had faculty members and enrolled students.

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Another college was not found functioning from the address listed in official records. Its management told NDTV that the institution had shifted to a new campus and that the necessary approvals for the relocation were under process. However, this itself poses a striking question about how inspections, verifications, and admissions are being monitored when the official address of the college has shifted.

NDTV’s University Inspection Led to Glaring Irregularities

The report also examined inspection records of Barkatullah University, which has, on paper, more than 120 private B.Ed colleges under its affiliation.

According to documents recovered by NDTV, inspections identified glaring discrepancies in 25 colleges. Five of them reportedly had serious irregularities, two colleges were allegedly not found at their registered addresses, while three others were found operating from locations different from those officially recorded.

Despite these findings, the university's Executive Council later allowed 125 private colleges to continue with conditional affiliation after directing them to submit notarised affidavits declaring that they complied with National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE) norms.

The university reportedly warned that if future inspections found false declarations or violations, affiliations could be cancelled, students shifted to other colleges, fees recovered from the institutions concerned, and defaulting colleges blacklisted.

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However, the decision has raised questions over whether colleges should have been allowed to continue admissions before the deficiencies were fully resolved.