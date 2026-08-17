AI Steps In: Goa Man Uses ChatGPT to Find His Lost Slipper in a Sea of Footwear Outside Ujjain Temple

THE ADVENT OF ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE (AI) has certainly aided humankind in numerous ways. From doing advanced technical tasks to helping one write an office email, the uses of AI are many. But one couldn't have thought that an AI chatbot like ChatGPT can help in doing the most mundane tasks — such as finding one’s slipper. In a clever instance of using technology for your own benefit, a Goa man used ChatGPT to help him find his slipper that had gotten lost outside a Ujjain Temple in Madhya Pradesh.

Man shares how he used ChatGPT to help find his missing slippers

In a now viral video clip, Instagram User Shubhang Borkar shared how he found himself with a typical problem at the Mahakal Temple in Ujjain — one of his clogs (a type of footwear) had gone missing in the sea of footwear that was assembled outside the temple. Shoes upon shoes were stacked upon each other in footwear racks, making it difficult for Borkar to spot the other pair of his clogs. The man then turned into an unlikely ally for help — AI chatbot ChatGPT.

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The video clip shows Borkar presenting the rows of jumbled footwear that was assembled in front of him. Unable to spot his missing clog in the chaotic sea of footwear, Borkar uploaded the video and another image showing what his clogs looked like to ChatGPT, and asked the AI chatbot to help him spot his missing pair. He clarified that he had lost his footwear outside the Mahakal Temple in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh, and needed help.

Borkar continued sharing photos of the shoe racks from different angles and perspectives to aid the AI chatbot’s efforts. ChatGPT continued running scans on the video footage and the images that Borkar was providing, and after a while told the man he had found a footwear that matched the description of the clogs he provided.

ChatGPT asked Borkar to check the right side of the shoe rack, around the middle of the pile just below it, and said that the pair appeared to be his. Upon investigating the spot the AI chatbot described, Borkar found his missing clog and confirmed that the footwear was indeed his. He later commended ChatGPT for its efforts and commented that they “made a good team.”

Watch the viral video clip here: