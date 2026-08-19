Tourists Assaulted Over Clothing At Sinhagad Fort, Pune By Eight People: But Why Target An Eight-Year-Old Girl?

Key Points:
Tourists were harassed and assaulted by Samast Hindu Bandhav group at Sinhagad Fort, Pune.
The group targeted families and objected them of wearing shorts which is against the fort's cultural norms.
Case was filed against the eight people that included three women as well.
SEVERAL TOURISTS were reportedly assaulted and harassed by a group at Sinhagad Fort, Pune. This violent incident occurred when a group of tourists was seen wearing shorts that triggered a particular group of people. They confronted the family and also targeted an eight-year-old. A police case against the eight people who harassed the families was filed and it was later revealed that they were part of the Samast Hindu Bandhav Army.
See Also: Did Siya Goyal and Chetan Chaudhary Hire a Contract Killer to Kill Pune-Based Businessman Ketan Agarwal? New Details Emerge
The police report claims that the confrontations took place over a three-hour window on Sunday, August 16, 2026, a group of tourists were pointed out for how they dressed. A family was walking near the memorial of Tanji Malusare, when a group of eight people approached them, the family consisted of a husband-wife, their son, nephew and a friend. The group questioned and told them not to take photographs on the site, but the exchange turned into a confrontation. The husband and his wife were being pushed. The matter even got much worse when the group targeted a man’s eight-year-old daughter and objected to her wearing Bermuda shorts. Her father slapped and threatened the man who started this.
There were other people who were also confronted and assaulted by the same group. There was footage of the incident filmed and spread across social media. Reports came in that explained their motive behind restricting and harassing tourists. Objecting over Western-clothing, that included shorts and sleeveless outfits, the accused justified that it was against the cultural norms followed around the fort.
See Also: Maharashtra FDA Raids Pune Shop Owned by Accused Siya Goyal’s Father for Allegedly Violating Food Safety Guidelines; Seizes Products Worth Over Rs 8 Lakh
Haveli police station, Pune, heard of the incident and moved quickly to identify the culprits. The accused was brought to the station, and victims identified the people who assaulted them, which eventually led to a formal case against the eight people. The charges include assault, unlawful grouping, rioting and criminal intimidation, the group also included three women.
Rajesh Ramgore, the Senior Haveli Police Officer addressed the matter publicly, the reports also say that he assured that strict action will be taken against the ones who assaulted the tourists at the Sinhagad Fort. Statements are being gathered from the tourists who were present at the time of the incident, investigators are on it.
This is not the first time that the forts in Maharashtra have seen this kind of violent behaviour. Few trekkars at Visapur Fort, near Lonavla, Pune were beaten by a group for loitering and disrespecting the site. This earlier incident has seen a recurring pattern of culture protectors confronting visitors at heritage sites across the state.
Suggested Reading: