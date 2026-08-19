Tourists Assaulted Over Clothing At Sinhagad Fort, Pune By Eight People: But Why Target An Eight-Year-Old Girl?

SEVERAL TOURISTS were reportedly assaulted and harassed by a group at Sinhagad Fort, Pune. This violent incident occurred when a group of tourists was seen wearing shorts that triggered a particular group of people. They confronted the family and also targeted an eight-year-old. A police case against the eight people who harassed the families was filed and it was later revealed that they were part of the Samast Hindu Bandhav Army.

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So Called ‘Cultural Protectors’, Harassed Tourists For Their Dressing

The police report claims that the confrontations took place over a three-hour window on Sunday, August 16, 2026, a group of tourists were pointed out for how they dressed. A family was walking near the memorial of Tanji Malusare, when a group of eight people approached them, the family consisted of a husband-wife, their son, nephew and a friend. The group questioned and told them not to take photographs on the site, but the exchange turned into a confrontation. The husband and his wife were being pushed. The matter even got much worse when the group targeted a man’s eight-year-old daughter and objected to her wearing Bermuda shorts. Her father slapped and threatened the man who started this.