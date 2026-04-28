Election Tensions Rise as IPS Officer Confronts TMC Candidate Jehangir Khan, Video Sparks Political Storm

Ahead of the second phase of West Bengal’s Assembly Election 2026, which is just a day away, election campaigning in the state saw a major escalation of drama and tensions recently. An IPS officer on poll duty, deployed as police observer in the election violence-prone state, has courted controversy over his ‘misconduct’ with a Trinamool Congress (TMC) candidate. Officer Ajay Pal Singh, who is deployed in the state’s South Parganas district, was seen firmly addressing TMC candidate Jehangir Khan, stating that he (Khan) will be "dealt with properly" if his people continue to "threaten" the voters in the constituency of the poll-bound state.

In a video that has been making rounds on social media, Officer Singh was also seen addressing Jehangir’s family as well. "Tell him (Khan), we'll deal properly with him if his men continue to threaten...don't cry or regret it then," Singh warned.

Sharma, who is known as an encounter specialist, reached the area after having received complaints from residents that the TMC candidate Jehnagir Khan was allegedly threatening voters in the Falta constituency. As Khan wasn't present at the site when Sharma arrived, the officer along with his team traced his location and reached Khan’s residence.

See also: Suvendu Adhikari’s Affidavit Revives Focus on Narada Sting Case—Putting BJP–TMC Clash Back in Focus Ahead of 2026 Bengal Election

Addressing Khan’s relatives at the residence, Sharma issued them a stern warning. “Make sure he understands. If there are complaints of people being threatened, we will deal with it properly. If anyone indulges in wrongdoing or tries to harass voters, we will take strict action,” he stated.

“Tell Jehangir that repeated complaints are coming that his people are threatening others. If that continues, we will take it up seriously. There should be no complaints later,” he added.

The incident has since drawn the attention of political leaders, who have questioned Officer Singh’s conduct and neutrality in relation to this matter.

BJP’s IT Department’s Chief, Amit Malviya, hailed Officer Singh as ‘Singham’ of Uttar Pradesh and praised the officer's stern action in an X post. “He (Sharma) wasted no time in setting the tone, firmly reading the riot act to the family members of Abhishek Banerjee’s close aide, Jehangir Khan. The message is loud and clear: the era of intimidation and impunity is over. Law and order will prevail, and those attempting to influence the electoral process will be held accountable,” his X post read.

See also: BJP-TMC Clash Turns Violent Ahead of PM Modi’s Rally in West Bengal, Crude Bombs Thrown at BJP Candidate’s House

However, members of the ruling TMC party have directed their ire towards the officer’s behavior and conduct. Posting a video of the confrontation wherein Officer Singh was strongly rebuking Jehangir’s relatives, TMC MP Mahua Moitra wrote: “Herogiri thoda samhaal ke kijiye (tone down the heroism).”

Additionally, she also posted two video clips wherein Officer Sharma is seen clapping to a dancer’s performance while several other men lounge nearby. Another clip allegedly shows him standing close behind the woman as she dances.

"Fair & lovely Babua @DripsAjaypal - good to see you enjoying yourself FantaCop style. Stay Thanda Thanda Cool Cool. Bengal is always Trinamool," Moitra wrote on X sharing the video clips. In the comments section, she also stated that the video was real and not AI-generated. “Real. Do you think I would post it if it weren’t? Am not BJP IT Cell,” she wrote, responding to a user’s query who questioned the clips’ authenticity.