MNS Style Prashad: Pune Influencer Forced to Do Sit-Ups With Inked Face and Slippers on His Head for Allegedly Mocking MNS Chief Raj Thackeray

A VIDEO HAS BEEN CIRCULATING on the internet from Maharashtra showing a man apologizing for making a reel that allegedly mocked Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray. The man in the now-viral video is an influencer named Mahesh Mote, who was accused by party workers of insulting the MNS chief and was made to apologize for his remarks against Raj Thackeray.

In the video posted on September 20, 2026, Mahesh Mote was seen doing sit-ups with his footwear on his head and black ink on his face. As per reports, the influencer was caught by MNS workers and was later taken to the office of MNS’s Hadapsar sub-division president, Shubham Jagdale. The video of influencer Mahesh Mote was released by MNS leaders on the internet, in which Mote was seen in tears, apologizing with folded hands.

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Influencer Mahesh Mote Seeks Apology for Mocking Raj Thackeray

Mahesh Mote is a popular influencer who has over 350K followers on Instagram. One of his videos, in which he allegedly mocked Raj Thackeray, was not well received by MNS party workers. Later, another video was released by MNS workers and was also posted on Mote’s Instagram account, in which he was seen doing sit-ups and bowing before a photograph of Raj Thackeray. The thumbnail of the video on his Instagram page read, “Mala Maaf Kara (Please forgive me),” with Mote standing next to Shubham Jagdale.

The party has not specifically mentioned Mote’s remarks against Raj Thackeray. In the video, Mahesh Mote was seen emotionally apologizing for his remarks. He was also seen placing his slippers on his head and doing sit-ups. He then bowed before a photograph of Raj Thackeray, while Jagdale was seen smiling at the camera.

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Mahesh Mote said in Marathi, “I inadvertently said something wrong about Raj Saheb, and I also mistakenly spoke inappropriately about Shubham Dada and other MNS office-bearers. Today, I deeply regret my mistake.” He continued, “Because of this reel, I have found myself in this predicament. I sincerely apologise to the MNS party and to all of you.”

Shubham Jagdale shared that 15 days ago, Mahesh Mote had allegedly abused Raj Thackeray. As per a report by NDTV, Mahesh Mote had been in Keralam for some days, and as soon as he reached Pune, Maharashtra, he was taken from the Katraj area to the MNS public relations office.

MNS leader Shubham Jagdale told News Arena India that they gave Mahesh Mote an “MNS-style” reply for mocking Raj Thackeray. Referring to the act as “prashad (blessed offering),” he warned that no influencer would dare to repeat this in the future. He added, “I believe that if anyone makes such remarks against Raj Saheb Thackeray, MNS will respond in exactly this manner.”

The video of influencer Mahesh Mote instantly went viral on social media, gaining widespread traction. So far, no police complaint has been registered in the matter.

[VS]

(Edited by Harsh Pandey)

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