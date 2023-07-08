Media Sight- Nandini Joshi
Media Sight- Nandini Joshi
Media Sight

In the end, we only regret the chances we didn't take.

Today we will read about Nandini Joshi in Media Sight Column, Nandini Joshi, a passionate journalism graduate, exudes love for her chosen profession.Nandini finds the ever-evolving nature of journalism, coupled with the opportunity to meet diverse individuals and explore new perspectives, to be incredibly inspiring and intellectually stimulating
Q

Name

A

Nandini Joshi

Q

Birth Place

A

Kolkata, West Bengal, India

Q

Languages you speak/write.

A

Hindi , English, Marwadi

Q

What do you do?

A

Presently a journalism graduate doing an internship.

Q

What’s the best part of your profession? What made you choose this profession?

A

Meeting big personalities, and communicating with various people. It also allows to have continuous learning, exploration of diverse perspectives.

Q

Do you like reading? What was the last thing you read?

A

Yes, A book by Raj Shamani ( Build Don't Talk)

Q

If you could have dinner with any 3 people dead or alive, who would it be and why?

A

If given the opportunity, I would relish having a delightful dinner with Anuv Jain, my favorite singer, whose soulful melodies have touched my heart. Alongside him, I would invite the renowned stand-up comedian Akash Gupta, whose witty humor never fails to bring laughter and joy. Completing this incredible trio, Aman Gupta, the Co-founder of BOAT and an investor in Shark Tank India. The combination of their remarkable talents and amazing sense of humor would undoubtedly create an unforgettable evening

Q

If you could turn back the time and talk to your 18-year old self, what would you tell him/her?

A

Instead of stressing over something, just go with the flow and never stop hardworking.

Q

If you were going to live on a desert island but could only take one thing with you, what would it be?

A

My best Friend.

Q

Your favorite subject(s)?

A

English, Journalism

Q

What is your least favorite subject(s)?

A

Maths

Q

What’s something you wish to change about the world?

A

Injustice and Inequality

Q

If your journey was/were a movie, what would it be called?

A

Embracing the Unknown

Q

What are you passionate about?

A

learning new things, because it's always fun to try new things and know about it.

Q

Best/memorable moment

A

My first international trip. (Dubai)

Q

What do you love to do in your leisure time?

A

Dance and Cooking

Q

If given a choice, what alternate career would you have opted for?

A

Being a Surgeon, as I was also a Science Student.

Q

If you were going to live on a desert island but could only take one thing with you, what would it be?

A

My Best Friend

Q

Where and what  kind of workplace would you like to work in future?

A

I have always been very passionate about becoming a news anchor, so I would want to work in studio, in front of cameras and lights.

Q

Finally, a Quote you relate to.

A

In the end, we only regret the chances we didn't take

Media Sight/Nandini Joshi/PS

journalist
graduate
journalism
diverse
Nandini
intellectual ability

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
NewsGram
www.newsgram.com