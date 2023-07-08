In the end, we only regret the chances we didn't take.
Name
Nandini Joshi
Birth Place
Kolkata, West Bengal, India
Languages you speak/write.
Hindi , English, Marwadi
What do you do?
Presently a journalism graduate doing an internship.
What’s the best part of your profession? What made you choose this profession?
Meeting big personalities, and communicating with various people. It also allows to have continuous learning, exploration of diverse perspectives.
Do you like reading? What was the last thing you read?
Yes, A book by Raj Shamani ( Build Don't Talk)
If you could have dinner with any 3 people dead or alive, who would it be and why?
If given the opportunity, I would relish having a delightful dinner with Anuv Jain, my favorite singer, whose soulful melodies have touched my heart. Alongside him, I would invite the renowned stand-up comedian Akash Gupta, whose witty humor never fails to bring laughter and joy. Completing this incredible trio, Aman Gupta, the Co-founder of BOAT and an investor in Shark Tank India. The combination of their remarkable talents and amazing sense of humor would undoubtedly create an unforgettable evening
If you could turn back the time and talk to your 18-year old self, what would you tell him/her?
Instead of stressing over something, just go with the flow and never stop hardworking.
If you were going to live on a desert island but could only take one thing with you, what would it be?
My best Friend.
Your favorite subject(s)?
English, Journalism
What is your least favorite subject(s)?
Maths
What’s something you wish to change about the world?
Injustice and Inequality
If your journey was/were a movie, what would it be called?
Embracing the Unknown
What are you passionate about?
learning new things, because it's always fun to try new things and know about it.
Best/memorable moment
My first international trip. (Dubai)
What do you love to do in your leisure time?
Dance and Cooking
If given a choice, what alternate career would you have opted for?
Being a Surgeon, as I was also a Science Student.
Where and what kind of workplace would you like to work in future?
I have always been very passionate about becoming a news anchor, so I would want to work in studio, in front of cameras and lights.
Finally, a Quote you relate to.
In the end, we only regret the chances we didn't take
