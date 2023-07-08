In the end, we only regret the chances we didn't take.

Media Sight- Nandini Joshi

Media Sight

Today we will read about Nandini Joshi in Media Sight Column, Nandini Joshi, a passionate journalism graduate, exudes love for her chosen profession.Nandini finds the ever-evolving nature of journalism, coupled with the opportunity to meet diverse individuals and explore new perspectives, to be incredibly inspiring and intellectually stimulating