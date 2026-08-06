The Anatomy of Erasure: Indigenous Assyrian Women and Forgotten Genocide

I saw the same pattern: girls taken from their homes, women disappearing without a trace, families left searching for answers that never came. Within our families, they live on anecdotally: a sister escaping, an aunt resisting. But how many were they? What were their names? What became of them afterwards?

An invisible people

No constitution in the Middle East recognises Assyrians as an Indigenous people. We remain one of the most socio-politically disenfranchised groups. Both the Western and the Eastern gaze have been confined to majority demographic groups. Assyrians have scarcely warranted a footnote. The unrecognised Ottoman-led 1915 genocide (known as “Sayfo” — “sword” in Aramaic) wiped out approximately 75 percent of our population.

The Unrepresented Nations and Peoples Organisation (UNPO) warns that land theft, security threats and diminishing political status continue to drive our exodus. In West Asia, we are the marginalised of the marginalised, so where does that leave our women and girls?

Sexual violence as a tool of genocide

Genocide scholarship increasingly understands sexual violence as an instrument of destruction. Abducted women and girls, rape, forced conversions and marriages fracture family structures; women are the custodians of continuity, preserving family recipes, cultural rituals and folklore, while being the first voice through which a child hears their mother tongue.

Raphael Lemkin, the jurist who devised the term “genocide” in 1944, and whose thinking was shaped by the Simele Massacre, argued that genocide is not simply the killing of a people or removal from their lands. It is the destruction of a group’s social existence. Gendered violence is central to that process, reverberating across generations. Lest we forget the women and girls to whom this happened. It is impossible to comprehend how they lived with what followed. The violence did not end when the rape ended or when their names were changed. It endured for the rest of their lives. How do we even begin to measure that?

I spoke to a British-Arab journalist about discrimination faced by Assyrians in Iraq. He dismissed it, citing his Assyrian great-grandmother from Simele. He knew nothing of the massacre, nor was he interested in learning. It was bizarre: an Arab man claiming an Assyrian lineage while remaining entirely oblivious to the violence that may have produced it.

Historical absence

Outside of our own communal memory, these women and girls are largely absent in academia. Their violation has been threefold: first as Indigenous people, then through sexual violence and finally by the archival silence that follows. If it’s not written down in the history books, it never happened — the culmination of ethnic cleansing through the manipulation of collective memory.

This silence is not universal. Following the 1915 genocide, international legal frameworks such as the Treaty of Sèvres required the Turkish government to co-operate with investigations into missing Armenian women and girls and assist in locating them. Humanitarian organisations such as the Aleppo Rescue Home and Near East Relief facilitated family tracing. The League of Nations commissioned searches for the missing up until the 1930s, accompanied by meticulous archival documentation.

This is, as it should be. Assyrian women and girls were never afforded the same mechanisms for identification, documentation or recovery. Whilst there are details recorded on Assyrian persecution by the British and missionary organisations, they are scant. As a transnational people divided across arbitrarily drawn borders, Assyrians faced challenges in establishing cohesive institutions and political representation, unlike Armenians who, despite a substantial diaspora, have benefited from the leverage provided by being a state-bearing nation.

Assyrians have traditionally been geopolitically powerless; amidst the fledgling post-war struggle for hegemony over oil resources, it is little wonder we inspired no assistance.

A glib justification has been our smaller numbers. However, just over a century ago Assyrians were the majority demographic across much of our homeland. West Asian states have spent the last century rebranding Assyrians as everything other than Assyrian through forced assimilation, state classification (Arab, Semitic Turk, Kurdish Christian) and sectarian divisions sown by late 19th-century missionaries that resulted in religious-affiliated identifiers emerging instead of Assyrian. These factors have all contributed to a gross underestimation of our population and, by extension, impact on our communities.

Current minority status should not lessen our importance socio-politically and historically; on the contrary, it elevates it, demanding interrogation as to why we have become a minority in the first instance — why an Indigenous people, whose presence stretches across millennia, could within a century face the prospect of disappearance from their ancestral homelands.

Not to downplay efforts within our own community at historical preservation. Organisations such as Seyfo Centre, Assyrian Studies Association and Assyrian Genocide Studies have begun addressing these historiographical lacunae, with the latter archiving women’s accounts. Yet these are relatively recent endeavours, the onus always being on Assyrians themselves, sustained mainly through volunteer goodwill.