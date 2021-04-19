Tuesday, April 20, 2021
Lead StoryScience & Technology

Now Transfer Posts And Notes To Google Docs And WordPress Directly

The social network last year enabled people to transfer their photos and videos to Backblaze, Dropbox, Google Photos, and Koofr

Facebook Launches new features. Pixabay

Facebook on Monday introducing two new data portability types that will help users directly transfer their posts and notes to Google Documents, Blogger, and WordPress.com. The social network last year enabled people to transfer their photos and videos to Backblaze, Dropbox, Google Photos, and Koofr.

“To better reflect the range of data types people can now transfer to our partners’ services, we’re renaming the tool ‘Transfer Your Information,” said Steve Satterfield, Director of Privacy and Public Policy.

“We designed this tool with privacy, security, and utility in mind. We’ll ask you to re-enter your password before the transfer starts and encrypt your data as it moves between services, so you can be confident it will be transferred securely,” he said in a blog post.

ALSO READ: Facebook Begins Testing Hotline App, A Combination Of Clubhouse And Instagram Live

The users can access the tool in Facebook settings under “Your Facebook Information” and clicking “Transfer Your Information.” The company said it plans to expand its data types and partners in the future.

“However, the ecosystem we are building to support data portability will not come to fruition without regulation that clarifies which data should be made portable and who is responsible for protecting data once it has been transferred,” the company noted. Facebook’s photo and video transfer tools are based on code developed through the open-source Data Transfer Project. (IANS/SP)

Previous articleLyricist Mehboob: The Line Between Film Music And Indie Music Has Blurred Lately
Next article‘Child Of Two Worlds’ Featuring The Protagonists And Immortal Lovers

