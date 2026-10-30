Why the divine flag atop Puri Jagannath temple, which flutters against the wind, needs to be changed everyday

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SHRI JAGANNATH temple in Puri, Odisha every year attracts millions of devotees who flocked the site with their belief and utmost devotion in lord Jagannath. One of Hindus sacred Char Dham sites, the magnificent shrine was built by King Anantavarman Chodaganga Deva in the classical Kalinga style. Although there are many daily rituals in the temple that are performed in the service of supreme deity, there is one which has been a wonder and a site of truly astonishment for the pilgrims: the daily flag hoisting ritual at the top of the temple.
The mammoth task to change the holy flag Patitpaban Bana daily atop the revered temple of Jagannath Puri, is carried out so meticulously that it makes the whole scene breathtaking.
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Two trained temple servitors, on a daily evening, bravely climb the mounting 214-foot spire to change the old flag, Dhwaja and hoist a new one. One more reason the sacred flag is famous for its unusual property to flutter against the direction of wind.
Patitapaban Bana, embodies Lord Jagannath’s divine observance upon human beings and its devotees to save them from evil and suffering. It holds deep spiritual significance among the followers who are keenly devoted in the service of the sacred shrine and auspicious deity that protects them. The word Patitapaban itself means “saviour of the fallen,” inducing in the devotees a sense of kindness of their holy god.
The logic behind to replace the fluttering banner daily is to ensure the continuous flow of the blessings and grace of the almighty. It is said to carry the divine energy of the god which continues to shower its blessing upon those who come looking for peace after running from the waste earthly pleasure and materialistic gratification.
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The spiritual energy of the temple is believed to be renewed vigorously with the daily replacement of the flag. As the devotees believe while the Lord is omnipresent, omnipotent and omniscient, human offering must be fresh with adoration and integrity.
It is generally believed that if the flag fluttering with its majestic grace atop the temple, is not replaced even for a single day, it will incur unfavorable repercussions and the temple must remain closed for 18 years. For the followers of the Lord Jagannath it is not just a mere fulfillment of a traditional practice but a reminder of the divine presence of the almighty itself. And this daily offering is what maintains the balance in the divine energy of the temple and failing to achieve this task would disturb the spiritual order which has been restored for centuries.
[Rh/GS/RS/2VrRS]
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