Why the divine flag atop Puri Jagannath temple, which flutters against the wind, needs to be changed everyday

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Two trained temple servitors, on a daily evening, bravely climb the mounting 214-foot spire to change the old flag, Dhwaja and hoist a new one. One more reason the sacred flag is famous for its unusual property to flutter against the direction of wind.

The reason behind replacing of the flag everyday

Patitapaban Bana, embodies Lord Jagannath’s divine observance upon human beings and its devotees to save them from evil and suffering. It holds deep spiritual significance among the followers who are keenly devoted in the service of the sacred shrine and auspicious deity that protects them. The word Patitapaban itself means “saviour of the fallen,” inducing in the devotees a sense of kindness of their holy god.

The logic behind to replace the fluttering banner daily is to ensure the continuous flow of the blessings and grace of the almighty. It is said to carry the divine energy of the god which continues to shower its blessing upon those who come looking for peace after running from the waste earthly pleasure and materialistic gratification.