PM Modi, PoJK/GB needs your attention sir

Imagine you have to live under conditions where there is no electricity for days and to keep your family warm during the winter season you are forced to burn the wooden furniture that you inherited as your wife's dowry.

Imagine there is no running water for months and you and your women and children have to fetch water from the polluted river day in and day out.

Imagine you are not being paid your salary and the local shopkeeper refuses to give you food essentials on credit unless you clear the existing debt.

Imagine you have been given the sack without prior notice and the school your children go to refuse to let them sit in the classroom due to non-payment of tuition fees.

Imagine you are an old pensioner and the post office refuses to pay your pension due to lack of funds.

Imagine you send your daughter to a college to be educated and her professor kidnaps and then rapes her.

Imagine scores of your female students are forcefully sent to visit Pakistan military personnel stationed at the Line of Control to satisfy their lust for the male gaze.