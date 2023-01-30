Peshawar Mosque Blast: 59 killed in a suicide attack in Peshawar mosque

Imam Sahibzada Noor ul Amin was also killed in the blast, police said.

The blast also brought down the mosque's roof, trapping many under the debris, and rescue operations were on to extricate them.

Local media quoted an eyewitness, who was going to the mosque when the explosion took place, as saying that it was "a powerful explosion" and "there was smoke everywhere".

"There were at least 120 people in the mosque when the incident took place. It was a suicide blast because the bomber was inside the mosque's inner courtyard. The Zuhr prayer had just started when it happened. There were mostly policemen among the injured," the eyewitness said, adding that he later saw that the mosque's roof had collapsed.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, accompanied by top ministers including Defence Minister Khwaja Asif and Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah, has reached Peshawar where he was briefed by officials and visited the injured in hospitals. Chief of Army Staff, General Syed Asim Munir, has also reached the provincial capital and accompanied the Prime Minister.