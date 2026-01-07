Experts Warn Global HIV Fund Cuts Threaten Prevention and Treatment Efforts in Pakistan

The non-profit has reduced the total allocation to the country -- to $223.6 million from $250.8 million under its Grant Cycle 7 (2023-2025). This has led to a $4 million cut from the national HIV/AIDS component.

“The funding squeeze has already begun to affect outreach services for key populations,” as per the United Nations Development Program (UNDP), which has served as the principal recipient of Global Fund financing since 2021.

“The impact of the cuts has really been felt by community-based organisations doing outreach to key population groups.” Richard Cunliffe, GFFATM project manager at UNDP Pakistan, told Arab News.

As per the UNAIDS, low testing rates and infections concentrated among marginalised communities are driving a continued rise of new HIV infections in Pakistan. Sustained prevention and outreach funding is thus critical to preventing a wider public health crisis.

Estimates from the Joint United Nations Program on HIV/AIDS (UNAIDS) show that around 350,000 people are living with HIV in Pakistan. Yet only 21 per cent know their status, and just 15 per cent of those diagnosed are receiving treatment.

The situation may be more fragile than official figures suggest.

“When cuts happen globally, treatment is always prioritised. But testing, counselling, prevention, and community services are the first to suffer,” said Asghar Satti, national coordinator of the Association of People Living with HIV (APLHIV).

