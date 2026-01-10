Hindu Man Shot In Pakistan’s Sindh Province Over Construction Dispute, Several Hindu Minority Rights Groups Protest Against the Government, Demanding Justice for the Victim

Kailash Kohli Shot Over A Construction Dispute

A young Hindu farmer in Pakistan’s Sindh province was assassinated on January 4, 2026. According to major Indian media reports, citing Pakistani national daily The Nation, Kailash Kohli, 25 years old, was shot by a feudal lord Sarfaraz Nizamani over a construction dispute. The killing of Kailash Kohli has led to widespread protests in the Sindh area of Pakistan, where the protesters gathered in huge numbers, demanding the arrest of Sarfaraz Nizamani, and to stop the atrocities committed against Hindu minorities in Pakistan.

Protests Against The Pakistan Government

The incident occurred in the Raho Kolhi village, in the Piru Lashkari area. Sarfaraz Nizamani, influential feudal lord, shot Kailash Kohli over the dispute of constructing a hut on his land. Many Hindu minority groups and human rights groups condemned the incident, and protested against the federal government of Pakistan, and the provincial government of Sindh.

According to the media reports citing Pakistan’s The Nation, protesters organised sit-in protests on the Badin-Hyderabad National Highway, and the Badin-Thar Coal road. Shiva Kachii, founder of the minority rights organisation Pakistan Darawar Ittehad, strongly condemned the brutal and cold blooded murder of Kailash Kohli.

In a post on X, on January 7, 2026, Shiva Kachii said: “This is not just the murder of one individual, but an attack on humanity, justice, and the fundamental rights and safety of minorities in Sindh. Our struggle will continue until the perpetrators are brought before the law and justice is served.” In another post on January 9, 2026, he stated that the protests would continue until justice was not delivered.