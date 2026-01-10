Pakistan

Hindu Man Shot In Pakistan’s Sindh Province Over Construction Dispute, Several Hindu Minority Rights Groups Protest Against the Government, Demanding Justice for the Victim

Many Hindu minority groups and human rights groups condemned the incident, and protested against the federal government of Pakistan, and the provincial government of Sindh.
The image depicts a large group of people protesting against the Pakistan government over the killing of Kailash Kohli.
Protesters gathered in huge numbers, demanding the arrest of the culprit, and to stop the atrocities committed against Hindu minorities in Pakistan.X
Key Points

A young Hindu farmer, Kailash Kohli, 25, was shot dead on January 4, 2026, in Pakistan’s Sindh province by feudal lord Sarfaraz Nizamani over a construction dispute. The killing occurred in Raho Kolhi village in the Piru Lashkari area.
The murder triggered widespread protests across Sindh, with demonstrators gathering in huge numbers demanding the arrest of Sarfaraz Nizamani and an end to atrocities against Hindu minorities in Pakistan. Sit-in protests were organised on major roads, including the Badin-Hyderabad National Highway.
Human rights and minority groups strongly condemned the incident, calling it an attack on humanity and the fundamental rights of minorities in Sindh. Protest leaders stated that demonstrations would continue until the perpetrators are brought before the law and justice is delivered.

Kailash Kohli Shot Over A Construction Dispute

A young Hindu farmer in Pakistan’s Sindh province was assassinated on January 4, 2026. According to major Indian media reports, citing Pakistani national daily The Nation, Kailash Kohli, 25 years old, was shot by a feudal lord Sarfaraz Nizamani over a construction dispute. The killing of Kailash Kohli has led to widespread protests in the Sindh area of Pakistan, where the protesters gathered in huge numbers, demanding the arrest of Sarfaraz Nizamani, and to stop the atrocities committed against Hindu minorities in Pakistan.

Protests Against The Pakistan Government

The incident occurred in the Raho Kolhi village, in the Piru Lashkari area. Sarfaraz Nizamani, influential feudal lord, shot Kailash Kohli over the dispute of constructing a hut on his land. Many Hindu minority groups and human rights groups condemned the incident, and protested against the federal government of Pakistan, and the provincial government of Sindh.

According to the media reports citing Pakistan’s The Nation, protesters organised sit-in protests on the Badin-Hyderabad National Highway, and the Badin-Thar Coal road. Shiva Kachii, founder of the minority rights organisation Pakistan Darawar Ittehad, strongly condemned the brutal and cold blooded murder of Kailash Kohli. 

In a post on X, on January 7, 2026, Shiva Kachii said: “This is not just the murder of one individual, but an attack on humanity, justice, and the fundamental rights and safety of minorities in Sindh. Our struggle will continue until the perpetrators are brought before the law and justice is served.” In another post on January 9, 2026, he stated that the protests would continue until justice was not delivered. 

The image is a screenshot of the tweet by Shiv Kachhi. The text reads: "Badin Sindh The protest for the arrest of the killers of the martyred Kalash Kolhi is making history. Shiva Kachhi, Chairman of Pakistan Darawar Ittehad @PItehad is leading the historic protest sit-in. This was not just a protest—it was the cry of a wounded conscience. From 10:00 AM yesterday until late into the night, the sit-in continued without pause, proving that the demand for justice cannot be silenced. Men, women, elderly people, and innocent children stayed on the streets with one voice and one demand: Justice for Kalash Kolhi. Arrest the killers. Despite exhaustion, hunger, and the cold of the night, the determination of the protesters remained unshaken. Kalash Kolhi’s only “crime” was that he was poor, marginalized, and courageous enough to exist in a system that protects the powerful and crushes the weak. The tears of his children, the grief of his mother, and the silent agony of his widow are today questioning the entire system: Is the blood of the poor so cheap? This sit-in will not end until the killers are arrested. This movement will not stop until justice is delivered. This protest is a clear message to the oppressors: We will not remain silent. We will not step back. Justice for Kalash Kolhi. Arrest the killers now. The struggle continues. ✊"
Shiva Kachhi said that the protest was the cry of a wounded conscience. X/@FaqirShiva

Citing Pakistan’s The Nation, media reports also state that the protests have seen participation from leaders and workers of several political, nationalist, religious, and social groups, including Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, Jiye Sindh Mahaz, Qaumi Awami Tehreek, Jeay Sindh Qaumi Mahaz (Bashir Qureshi group), and Awami Tehreek.

Minority Groups Continue To Face Discrimination In Pakistan

Various other organisations in Sindh and Balochistan have registered several protests against the Pakistani government and the military, asking for equal rights and stopping the exploitation of their resources. According to international media reports, the Ahmadiyya minority community continues to face persecution and discrimination in Pakistan, and their mosques have been frequently vandalised by the police. 

Pakistan’s army chief Asim Munir, speaking at the Overseas Pakistanis Convention in Islamabad, in April 2025, made controversial statements regarding the two nation theory. He said that Hindus and Muslims were not the same, as in their thoughts, ideologies and ambitions were different. 

Asim Munir’s anti-India statements sparked widespread controversies, allegedly fueling hate speeches. In Bharat, several communities have lived together since time immemorial, and Bharat has long embodied the concept of “unity in diversity”. Bharat has been facing state sponsored terrorism from Pakistan from as long as after partition, and Pakistan has also been facing internal crisis in administration, provincial governance, and indirect military rule.

The killing of a Pakistani Hindu youth in Sindh is not just an isolated tragedy but a reflection of Pakistan’s deepening internal crisis. The country continues to grapple with state-sponsored terrorism, a collapsing economy, systematic persecution of religious minorities including Hindus, Christians, and Ahmadiyyas, and the persistent denial of equal rights to people in Balochistan and Sindh. Alongside enforced disappearances, political instability, military dominance over civilian institutions, radicalisation, and shrinking democratic space, these issues raise serious questions about Pakistan’s ability to ensure justice, stability, and basic rights for its own citizens. 

(GP)

