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RAWALPINDI is a major city in Punjab, Pakistan, situated adjacent to the country's capital, Islamabad, and is often referred to as the ‘twin cities’. It is the fourth most populated and largest city in Pakistan which serves as the headquarters of the Pakistani Army. Scattered across the city are historic Hindu temples that stand as a reminder of its diverse religious past, when different communities co-existed. Before the Partition of India and Pakistan in August, 1947, Rawalpindi was a religiously diverse city where non-Muslims made up the majority.
Following the mass migrations and bloodshed during Partition, many Hindus and Sikhs from Rawalpindi fled to India, while Muslim communities from India migrated to Pakistan, completely changing the city's demographics. Currently, 39 Hindu temples are still standing in Rawalpindi, and among them, only three remain active places of worship for the Hindu community. The others have been converted into homes, shops, schools etc.
Many Hindu temples in Rawalpindi that were once used for worship have been converted into residential buildings and commercial properties. The only three temples still used for worship are Shri Krishna Temple in Saddar, Lal Kurti Temple in Lalkurti and Valmiki Swamiji Mandir in Gracy Lines. All the other shrines, surrounded by crowded shops and busy streets, now serve different purposes, while some remain abandoned.
DW News Hindi reported on some of these temples that have been deserted or repurposed. One such temple is being used by a local family as their home. The family settled there during Partition and has lived in the temple ever since. As per reports some temples have been converted into schools and one of them is Kalyan Das Temple, which was built in the 19th century. The school's principal said, as quoted by DW News, that the temple's structure helps children understand the history and religion of other communities.
Many other repurposed buildings include temples in Raja Bazaar, a major commercial and wholesale market in Rawalpindi. In one temple, the ground floor is occupied by a jewellery shop. People in the region say that these temples have stood for decades and are now part of Rawalpindi's identity.
While the Hindu population of the city is small and continues to decline, people still hope to restore these buildings and reopen them for worship. In 1992, the demolition of the Babri Masjid in India triggered riots in parts of Pakistan, where mobs attacked Hindu temples, including the Maharishi Valmiki Temple in Rawalpindi. Many parts of the temple were destroyed, but it was later renovated and reopened for worshippers.
DW News quoted one of the temple priests, 74-year-old Mir Chand Khokhar, who said that the Hindu community wants to restore these temples, but the government needs to hand them over. “If the government gives them to us, we can make them functional too,” he added.
While some temples may have been deserted and abandoned, their presence remains a symbol of the shared heritage of different religious communities that once lived together.
[Rh/VP/VS]
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