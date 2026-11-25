Historic Hindu Temples in Rawalpindi

Many Hindu temples in Rawalpindi that were once used for worship have been converted into residential buildings and commercial properties. The only three temples still used for worship are Shri Krishna Temple in Saddar, Lal Kurti Temple in Lalkurti and Valmiki Swamiji Mandir in Gracy Lines. All the other shrines, surrounded by crowded shops and busy streets, now serve different purposes, while some remain abandoned.

DW News Hindi reported on some of these temples that have been deserted or repurposed. One such temple is being used by a local family as their home. The family settled there during Partition and has lived in the temple ever since. As per reports some temples have been converted into schools and one of them is Kalyan Das Temple, which was built in the 19th century. The school's principal said, as quoted by DW News, that the temple's structure helps children understand the history and religion of other communities.

Many other repurposed buildings include temples in Raja Bazaar, a major commercial and wholesale market in Rawalpindi. In one temple, the ground floor is occupied by a jewellery shop. People in the region say that these temples have stood for decades and are now part of Rawalpindi's identity.