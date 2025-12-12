Unity, Cuisine, and Celebration: Inside PM Modi’s NDA Dinner Night

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hosted a grand dinner at his official residence on Thursday, December 11, 2025. The menu featured diverse vegetarian items, ranging from regional delicacies to multiple specialities. The dinner hosted at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg was described by many BJP MPs as an “NDA family” gathering. PM Modi hosted the dinner to celebrate NDA’s resounding success in Bihar’s assembly elections, 2025.

After the intensive SIR of electoral rolls was completed in Bihar, elections were held from November 6, 2025 to November 11, 2025. The elections featured an impressive voter turnout of 67.25%.

NDA won the elections with an overwhelming majority of 202 seats out of the total 243 seats. BJP saw a resounding win, having secured 89 seats and 85 seats going to its major ally JDU. This was the first time when BJP saw such a sweeping victory in Bihar. The opposition Mahagathbandhan, failed to leave its mark after having secured just 35 seats.

In a post on X, PM Modi remarked “The NDA family represents a shared commitment to good governance, national development and regional aspirations. Together, we will continue working to strengthen our nation’s development journey in the years ahead.”