Unity, Cuisine, and Celebration: Inside PM Modi’s NDA Dinner Night

PM Modi hosted a grand feast for NDA which featured regional delicacies and several specialities.
He highlighted the theme of unity, diversity, prosperity, good governance, national development and regional aspirations.
After winning the Bihar Assembly elections by an overwhelming majority, NDA eyes to counter TMC in upcoming West Bengal’s elections.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi hosted a grand dinner at his official residence on Thursday, December 11, 2025. The menu featured diverse vegetarian items, ranging from regional delicacies to multiple specialities. The dinner hosted at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg was described by many BJP MPs as an “NDA family” gathering. PM Modi hosted the dinner to celebrate NDA’s resounding success in Bihar’s assembly elections, 2025.
After the intensive SIR of electoral rolls was completed in Bihar, elections were held from November 6, 2025 to November 11, 2025. The elections featured an impressive voter turnout of 67.25%.
NDA won the elections with an overwhelming majority of 202 seats out of the total 243 seats. BJP saw a resounding win, having secured 89 seats and 85 seats going to its major ally JDU. This was the first time when BJP saw such a sweeping victory in Bihar. The opposition Mahagathbandhan, failed to leave its mark after having secured just 35 seats.
In a post on X, PM Modi remarked “The NDA family represents a shared commitment to good governance, national development and regional aspirations. Together, we will continue working to strengthen our nation’s development journey in the years ahead.”
The menu included various delicacies such as Subz Badam Shorbda, Kothimbir Vadi, Gongura Paneer, Khubani Malai Kofta, Gajar Methi Matar, and Kahwah among others. It was a depiction of diversity, as the menu featured regional specialities from all over India. Various dishes from Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh found their spot in the menu.
With NDA’s wins at multiple fronts: having won the Union elections 2024, Delhi Assembly elections 2025, Haryana’s assembly elections 2024, and Bihar’s assembly elections 2025; the gathering highlighted an important message. It displayed the unity of Parliamentarians from multiple states who collaborated together with the vision of: “Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas” (Everyone's support, everyone's development, everyone's faith, everyone's efforts).
PM Modi had earlier held a meeting last week on December 3, 2025 with MPs from West Bengal to strategise over the upcoming West Bengal assembly elections. The Mamata Banerjee led TMC focusing on social development, identity politics, and protests against SIR and centre’s holding of their MNREGS funds, is the strongest regional party which has countered NDA’s campaign. With the implementation of SIR of electoral rolls happening all over the country to implement error free voter list, it is to be seen what fate holds of the next assembly elections.
