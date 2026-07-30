Bankipur Bypoll 2026: Can Prashant Kishor's Electoral Debut Flip BJP's Seat Following Nationwide Youth Agitation?

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THE BANKIPUR BY-ELECTION is underway in Bihar, with a total voter turnout of 20% recorded till 1 pm. The Bankipur Assembly constituency is one of the 243 constituencies of the Bihar Legislative Assembly. The seat fell vacant after BJP national president Nitin Nabin resigned following his elevation to the Rajya Sabha. Unlike a conventional bypoll, Bankipur is witnessing a three-cornered contest between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Jan Suraaj Party (JSP), and the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD).
This election has become a decisive battle and is especially important for the BJP, as it is the first election following the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest in Delhi's Jantar Mantar, which later escalated into a nationwide movement. Many young people from Bihar also participated in protests held in the state over the NEET paper leak, demanding the resignation of former Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.
According to the VoteVibe survey, the age-wise voting pattern reflects a generational divide. The survey suggests that while the BJP's lead is being driven by older and female voters, Prashant Kishor's challenge is fuelled by younger voters looking for an alternative. The constituency has a large youth population, making young voters a significant part of the electorate. Many of them participated in or supported the recent protests, making this election an important test for all parties.
The Bankipur seat was represented by Nitin Nabin of the BJP, who was recently elected as the party's national president. After being elevated to the Rajya Sabha, he resigned from the Assembly, leaving the constituency vacant and necessitating the by-election. For the BJP, the contest is about retaining a constituency that it has held for nearly two decades.
Although by-elections are also being held in Madhya Pradesh's Datia and Gujarat's Manjalpur constituencies, Bankipur has attracted the most national attention. A total of 26 candidates are contesting the seat, with the principal contest being between Prashant Kishor’s Jan Suraaj and BJP candidate Neeraj Kumar Sinha. The results of the by-elections will be announced on August 3, 2026.
The Bankipur bypoll marks the first time political strategist Prashant Kishor, who has played a key role in several successful election campaigns across India, is contesting an election himself. His candidature has transformed what would otherwise have been a routine by-election into one of the country's most closely watched political contests.
Political tensions intensified just hours before voting began after Prashant Kishor alleged that several of his party workers had been detained by the Bihar Police at the behest of the BJP. He claimed that more than 16 of his supporters had been rounded up and that police officials were refusing to disclose their whereabouts. The Jan Suraaj founder, accompanied by his supporters, reached Jakkanpur Police Station in Patna and staged a protest outside the premises.
Addressing the media outside the police station, Kishor said, “I am not describing these as arrests since there is no record of which of my people have been named in which case. I came to this police station after learning that they had been kept at Jakkanpur.” He alleged that the detentions were carried out on the instructions of senior officials and claimed that the Station House Officer threatened him and his supporters during a heated exchange. Kishor further accused the BJP of using the police to prevent Jan Suraaj workers from participating in the election campaign.
(Edited by Harsh Pandey)
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