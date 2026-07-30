Bankipur Bypoll 2026: Can Prashant Kishor's Electoral Debut Flip BJP's Seat Following Nationwide Youth Agitation?

THE BANKIPUR BY-ELECTION is underway in Bihar, with a total voter turnout of 20% recorded till 1 pm. The Bankipur Assembly constituency is one of the 243 constituencies of the Bihar Legislative Assembly. The seat fell vacant after BJP national president Nitin Nabin resigned following his elevation to the Rajya Sabha. Unlike a conventional bypoll, Bankipur is witnessing a three-cornered contest between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Jan Suraaj Party (JSP), and the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD).

This election has become a decisive battle and is especially important for the BJP, as it is the first election following the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest in Delhi's Jantar Mantar, which later escalated into a nationwide movement. Many young people from Bihar also participated in protests held in the state over the NEET paper leak, demanding the resignation of former Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

According to the VoteVibe survey, the age-wise voting pattern reflects a generational divide. The survey suggests that while the BJP's lead is being driven by older and female voters, Prashant Kishor's challenge is fuelled by younger voters looking for an alternative. The constituency has a large youth population, making young voters a significant part of the electorate. Many of them participated in or supported the recent protests, making this election an important test for all parties.