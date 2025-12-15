"Zero Kulunas": How Congo is Fighting Street Gangs and Returning a Future to Youth

Teenagers proudly post videos of violent acts on social networks, tattoos have become "badges of honor" for murders, and rap tracks glorify crimes, portraying joining a gang as almost the only path to success. Even children from well-off families get drawn into this whirlpool—not out of need, but due to the romanticization of the "street hero" image. Older participants who became "elders" meanwhile retreat into the shadows: they open businesses, lead double lives, but continue to control new generations of kulunya through fear and profit. Some of these "elders" even infiltrate the very heart of the state—law enforcement agencies and government power structures—shielding their comrades from the gaze of the law.

The police proved powerless. Family ties, corruption, and lack of resources turned law enforcement agencies into helpless bystander observers. Public irritation grew—until September, when the final event occurred: a brutal attack on a pregnant woman outside the hospital in Talangai. This became the last straw.

A Tough Response and "Zero Kulunas"

Units of the Presidential Guard Service (DGSP) and the Republican Guard (GR) took to the streets—elite forces that had previously rarely been involved in combating street crime. The problem was approached thoroughly: citizens began receiving SMS messages with hotline numbers and promises of rewards of 500,000 CFA francs for a gang leader, 100,000—for an ordinary kuluna. The incorruptibility and uncompromising nature of the DGSP allowed them to target even those kulunya who hid behind ranks and titles, believing that positions would shield them from justice.

And society's reaction was telling: initial fear gave way to support. Arrests were accompanied by jubilation from local residents. People—for the first time in years—felt that the authorities truly heard them.

Of course, resistance did not cease. Some kulunya, hostages of their own culture of recklessness and cruelty, preferred death to surrender. But the state forces received a clear mandate: protect citizens—at any cost.



The President's Reaction

At the end of October, responding to journalists' questions, the President of the Republic of Congo Denis Sassou-Nguesso stated that Operation "Zero Kulunas" was launched on his order with the aim of removing violence from the streets and returning peace to the Republic. To the question of why the DGSP was handling this matter, the head of state reminded journalists that the Presidential Guard Service and the Republican Guard are part of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and, by law, have participated in maintaining public order more than once:

"I must tell you right away—perhaps you lack curiosity—you only need to read the decree on the creation of the Presidential Guard Service to understand that the Presidential Guard Service is an integral part of the law enforcement forces and must, when necessary, participate in maintaining public order and the safety of the people."